Court now suspends Imperial liquidation

Business
 By Joackim Bwana | Apr 06, 2023

The High Court in Mombasa has temporally stopped the liquidation of Imperial Bank until a case filed by Ashok Doshi is heard and determined.

Doshi filed a case against the decision by the Central Bank of Kenya to liquidate Imperial Bank currently under receivership. Doshi says the bank owes him Sh900 million. 

Yesterday, Justice Mutai Gregory stopped CBK from proceeding with the liquidation process after appointing Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) as liquidator of Imperial Bank.

The order also temporarily stops the payment of depositors until the matter is heard.

On Monday, the liquidator published notices in the Nation and Standard Newspapers asking depositors to come forward and fill in forms so that they can be paid.

In a certificate of urgency, Doshi through his lawyer Willis Oluga said the appointment of KDIC was illegal and irregular.

Doshi also wants the court to permanently restrain CBK from proceeding to liquidate Imperial Bank. He said the liquidator could only be appointed during receivership but CBK appointed one long after the term lapsed.

Related Topics
Previous article
Anti-graft body probes KPA over Sh1.8b Lamu fishermen pay
Next article
Cooperative bank reduces lending rates on loans and asset finance from 14 p.c to 13 p.c per annum
.

Similar Articles

By Edwin Nyarangi 8 hrs ago
Business
Treasury CS calls for meeting to resolve revenue allocation row
By Mike Kihaki 9 hrs ago
Business
Yara Academy to train youth on best business practices
By Edwin Nyarangi 11 hrs ago
Business
Former CS Mucheru praises Telkom buyout
.

Latest Stories

Cooperative bank reduces lending rates on loans and asset finance from 14 p.c to 13 p.c per annum
Business
By George Maringa
27 mins ago
Court now suspends Imperial liquidation
Business
By Joackim Bwana
53 mins ago
Ministry on the spot over Sacco liquidation
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Suzuki Alto: A review of the small Point A-to-Point B car
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
4 hrs ago
Kenya should learn from Ghana's tribulations and stop borrowing
Opinion
By Francis Kyei
5 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By George Maringa 27 mins ago
Business
Cooperative bank reduces lending rates on loans and asset finance from 14 p.c to 13 p.c per annum
By Joackim Bwana 53 mins ago
Business
Court now suspends Imperial liquidation
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Business
Ministry on the spot over Sacco liquidation
By Mate Tongola 4 hrs ago
Motoring
Suzuki Alto: A review of the small Point A-to-Point B car

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Get unlimited access to The Standard website!