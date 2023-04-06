Yara Academy to train youth on best business practices

Micro and Small Enterprise CS Simon Chelugui presents a certificate to one of the graduands at YARA Leadership Academy. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Yara Leadership Academy has released over 500 graduates in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into the labour market.

The first cohort of the three-month training programme received training on sustainable businesses.

The training focused on youth and women led start-ups in digital technologies.

According to Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, the initiative will empower youth and move them away from dependence.

The training will focus on equipping learners with digital skills, budgeting, working capital, proper inventory management and marketing and development strategies.

"MSMEs need the skills and management competence to operate in the current business environment and increase their impact on local communities," noted Chelugui.

He said the programme aligns with government’s vision to boost youth and women-led enterprises, strengthening food security, improving nutrition, spurring innovation, facilitating economic development and creating new jobs in the agricultural sector.

Chelugui said that the government wants to increase agricultural production by addressing the cost of farming inputs – including fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and animal feeds.

Yara has operated in the country since 1994, focusing on increasing digital inclusion to empower thousands of Kenyans who depend on farming.

The programme deals with how to improve food security, enhance nutrition, build on innovation and investment, and enhance local economic development.

The CS hailed Yara’s participation in local agriculture by supporting thousands of MSMEs across the country among them distributors, retailers and stockists.

Chelugui reiterated that the multi-agency approach by government has identified 21 counties to benefit from Fertiliser Subsidy Programme aimed at bringing down the cost of living.

He assured the country's ability to produce enough to meet annual consumption needs to reduce dependence on imported food.