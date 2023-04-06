Yara Academy to train youth on best business practices

Business
 By Mike Kihaki | Apr 06, 2023
Micro and Small Enterprise CS Simon Chelugui presents a certificate to one of the graduands at YARA Leadership Academy. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Yara Leadership Academy has released over 500 graduates in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into the labour market.

The first cohort of the three-month training programme received training  on sustainable businesses.

The training focused on youth and women led start-ups in digital technologies. 

According to Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, the initiative will empower youth and move them away from dependence.

The training will focus on equipping learners with digital skills, budgeting, working capital, proper inventory management and marketing and development strategies.

"MSMEs need the skills and management competence to operate in the current business environment and increase their impact on local communities," noted Chelugui.

He said the programme aligns with government’s vision to boost youth and women-led enterprises, strengthening food security, improving nutrition, spurring innovation, facilitating economic development and creating new jobs in the agricultural sector.

Chelugui said that the government wants to increase agricultural production by addressing the cost of farming inputs – including fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and animal feeds. 

Yara has operated in the country since 1994, focusing on increasing digital inclusion to empower thousands of Kenyans who depend on farming.

The programme deals with how to improve food security, enhance nutrition, build on innovation and investment, and enhance local economic development.

The CS hailed Yara’s participation in local agriculture by supporting thousands of MSMEs across the country among them distributors, retailers and stockists.

Chelugui reiterated that the multi-agency approach by government has identified 21 counties to benefit from Fertiliser Subsidy Programme aimed at bringing down the cost of living.

He assured the country's ability to produce enough to meet annual consumption needs to reduce dependence on imported food.

Related Topics
Previous article
To counter China, US trade rep seeks closer ties to allies
Next article
Special needs schools receive financial boost
.

Similar Articles

By XN Iraki 8 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Public transport: Are matatus really cheap?
By Brian Ngugi 14 hrs ago
Business
Premium Muted joy as agency releases Sh2b Imperial Bank payout
By Peter Theuri 14 hrs ago
Enterprise
Premium Near or far away from competition? This is where to set up new business
.

Latest Stories

Suzuki Alto: A review of the small Point A-to-Point B car
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
40 mins ago
Premium Watchdog passes the buck to CBK in sweets-for-change row
Business
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
Treasury CS calls for meeting to resolve revenue allocation row
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
59 mins ago
Yara Academy to train youth on best business practices
Business
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
Former CS Mucheru praises Telkom buyout
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Mate Tongola 40 mins ago
Motoring
Suzuki Alto: A review of the small Point A-to-Point B car
By Brian Ngugi 59 mins ago
Business
Premium Watchdog passes the buck to CBK in sweets-for-change row
By Edwin Nyarangi 59 mins ago
Business
Treasury CS calls for meeting to resolve revenue allocation row
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Business
Yara Academy to train youth on best business practices

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Get unlimited access to The Standard website!