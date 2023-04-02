Small-scale farming will tame the high cost of living, Linturi says

Agriculture and Livestock CS Mithika Linturi addressing mourners in Tigania East, Meru County on April 1, 2023, during burial of his brother in law. [Courtesy]

Small scale farming is key to tame cost of living in the country, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has said.

The CS explained that the government is determined to lower the cost of living by implementing policies that will favour local farmers and boost their yields.

At the same time, the CS urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to give the government space since some long-term plans are being put in place to solve some challenges like high cost of living.

“We want peace and a good working environment for all. But these demonstrations will not help us to achieve our goals for a food secure nation because we want more Kenyans to work hard in our farms and improve their food production,” said Linturi.

Linturi said several measures are being put in place by his ministry to ensure farmers are well prepared for the long rains and improve their food production.

“We are currently registering farmers countrywide to collect their data because it’s crucial for our plans to help farmers with low cost farm inputs including the ongoing distribution of subsidized fertilizer for farmers,’’ stated Linturi.

The Agriculture and Livestock Development Ministry is currently implementing the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS) with the aim of creating a farmers database that will assist the government to do farmers credit management scheme, food security data collection and data sharing, E-extension services, expanded mechanization among others.

Linturi also promised that his ministry would soon unveil a livestock production campaign aimed at boosting livestock agriculture in the country.

“I will soon launch a livestock campaign dubbed “Drive” aimed at attracting the youth to join livestock agriculture and ensure we have a vibrant livestock farming to boost our food production We shall also do value addition by doing cross breeding of our livestock and also produce quality milk and enhanced leather products,” promised the CS.

On miraa trade, Linturi promised miraa farmers that the government is working on establishing new international markets for the cash crop to increase their earnings.

The Cabinet Secretary eulogized his brother-in-law as a hardworking and visionary banker who was determined to leave a mark in the society.

The funeral service was attended by leaders from the larger Meru region, including Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi, his Imenti Central counterpart Moses Kirima Nguchine, Meru County Members of County Assembly among others.

Aburi and Kirima echoed Linturi’s sentiments on government efforts to reduce the cost of living. The legislators added that they support the Kenya Kwanza government efforts to help farmers countrywide to improve their yields.

“The cost of living can only be reduced if we make the right policies and decisions. Let’s join hands and support our government’s efforts to improve our livelihoods through improved food production to increase our harvests,” said Aburi.