Cost-cutting drive raises Britam's profit to Sh1.6b

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Mar 30, 2023
Britam Group Chairman Kuria Muchiru Group Managing Director Tom Gitogo at the insurer’s half-year briefing. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Financial services firm Britam Holdings has reported a massive jump in profit after tax to Sh1.69 billion for the full-year period to December 2022 on the back of extensive cost-cutting measures.

The company's net profit stood at Sh72.12 million in 2021 after emerging from a Sh9.1 billion loss it made in the year to December 2020 following the underperformance of its asset management division.

The drivers for last year’s performance included cost-cutting measures that saw its operating costs during the year decline 26 per cent.

The firm also said the profit level rose following a generally good year, especially from returns on investment in equities.

“The improved performance is attributable to a growth in top-line revenue as well as operating efficiency and cost management initiatives,” said Britam in a statement yesterday.

 “This together with improved dividend and interest income helped cushion the significant fair value losses to register improved profitability.”

But despite the rise in profitability, the board does not recommend a dividend payout to shareholders.

Operating costs reduced by 26.1 per cent to Sh8.4 billion from Sh11.3 billion in 2021. The firm said the reduction in costs was due to efficiencies derived from cost containment measures under its new strategy.

Britam’s revenue or gross earned premiums and fund management fees grew 2.7 per cent to Sh33.4 billion, up from Sh32.5 billion.

Among the drivers was strong growth in interest and dividend income, which was up 19.6 per cent to Sh13 billion.

“The growth in investment income continues to be driven by business growth and shifting of the Group’s investment strategy with an increased focus on stabilizing and growing yields from its investment portfolio,” said the firm.

“We are pleased with the growth trajectory of our business in Kenya and in the region following our focus on improving customer experience and strategic partnerships,” said Chief Executive Tom Gitogo.

“The strategy places the right emphasis on efficiencies and cost management initiatives, which are bearing fruit as witnessed by the notable drop in operating expenses.”

Related Topics
Previous article
Nick Mwendwa freed after court quashed Sh38m graft case
Next article
High court says Jowie, Maribe have case to answer in Monica Kimani murder
.

Similar Articles

By Demas Kiprono 17 hrs ago
Opinion
Do not ignore warnings over potential dangers of artificial intelligence
By Esther Nyambura 1 day ago
Business
Ruto: VAT on exported services to be removed
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Financial Standard
Premium Ghosts of the past return to haunt Davis Chirchir
.

Latest Stories

Political risk insurance demand high amid street demonstrations
Business
By Brian Ngugi
13 mins ago
Premium 'We are losing Sh3 billion on protest days, investors lament
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
13 mins ago
Premium Why it's time to overcome the fear of mass action and its after-effects
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
13 mins ago
Standard Editor lands global role
Business
By Nzau Musau
11 hrs ago
Premium Who will succeed CBK governor?
Business
By Brian Ngugi
13 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 13 mins ago
Business
Political risk insurance demand high amid street demonstrations
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 13 mins ago
Business
Premium 'We are losing Sh3 billion on protest days, investors lament
By Patrick Muinde 13 mins ago
Opinion
Premium Why it's time to overcome the fear of mass action and its after-effects
By Nzau Musau 11 hrs ago
Business
Standard Editor lands global role

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Get unlimited access to The Standard website!