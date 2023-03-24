Sugarcane farmers welcome new pricing by millers

Business
 By Jackline Inyanji | Mar 24, 2023
Robison Wandera an agronomist in Western Kenya demonstrates to farmers on the methods to plant their sugarcane for maximised yields. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Sugarcane farmers in Western have welcomed the move by local sugar millers to increase cane prices.

They are confident the prices will improve further due to the growing demand for sugarcane and the skyrocketing sugar prices.

In a notice on revised cane prices per tonne, West Kenya Sugar Company Limited has committed to start paying farmers Sh5,250 per tonne effective March 23, 2023 up from Sh4,584.

Butali Sugar Mills Limited also notified farmers that effective March, 20, 2023, it will be paying Sh5,200 per tone up from Sh4,800.

The development came as good news to thousands of sugar cane farmers in Kakamega, Bungoma, Nandi, Busia and Siaya counties who incur huge expenses in cane development.

Speaking to The Standard, Butali Sugarcane Farmers Association chairman William Kopi said farmers were excited at the prospect of increased revenue.

"Farmers are exited although millers are experiencing cane shortage and sugar prices continue to surge. The new prices per tone will encourage farmers to supply cane and expand their acreage under sugarcane," Kopi said.

He added: "We are optimistic cane prices will continue improving up to Sh6,000 per tonne so that farmers can reap from their sweat. My wish is for the government to empower cane farmers by introducing subsidised fertilers," said Kopi.

Never gone up

John Mulupi, a cane farmer from Kakamega North, welcomed the news. "I have been growing sugarcane for more than 10 years now but prices have never gone this high. I believe cane farmers have a bright future," he said.

He added: “I am glad that some factories have taken that route. It is long overdue. The government should keep a close eye on all factories with a view to ensuring the farmers get what they deserve. We are hopeful that the prices will continue going up because the cost of producing sugarcane has also increased." 

Keys Simiyu, a farmer from Navakholo, said cane growing has become a lucrative venture with the increasing prices.

“There was a time a farmer could be paid as low as Sh2,000 per tonne and payment was delayed for months," Simiyu said.

The government, through the Cane Pricing Committee, directed an increase per tonne of sugarcane from Sh4,480 to Sh4,584.

The new price that took effect on April 29 last year is the highest the government has ever directed local sugar factories to pay sugarcane farmers.

Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers said the biting raw material shortage could have forced millers to increase cane prices beyond the ceiling set by the cane pricing committee.

"Some farmers who have mature cane will benefit but it is not a good thing for the economy. We need a structured way of establishing and harvesting sugarcane to avert shortage in future and for proper planning so that farmers can be assured to stable cane prices throughout," said the federation Deputy Secretary General Simon Wesechere.

Farmers believe the prices would still be better if the smuggling of sugar into the local market is stopped.

Related Topics
Previous article
Fight against TB heightened as Kemri announces two vaccines
Next article
Nigeria president-elect Bola Tinubu flies to UK to 'rest after tiring campaigns'
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Premium Heat on Kenya Power over new billing format
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 1 day ago
Shipping & Logistics
Premium Does Ruto have a brush tough enough to clean rot from port?
By Norah Koigi 1 day ago
Opinion
How social investors, entrepreneurs can promote diversity, inclusion in portfolio companies
.

Latest Stories

Sugarcane farmers welcome new pricing by millers
Business
By Jackline Inyanji
1 hr ago
Premium Panic dollar buying drives shilling to another record low
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Kepsa condemns opposition call for business boycotts
Business
By Peter Theuri
12 hrs ago
Premium Like in 2016, weekly protests may leave Kenya's economy worse off
Business
By Peter Theuri
1 day ago
Sustainable buildings make sense for planet and business
Real Estate
By We Forum
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Jackline Inyanji 1 hr ago
Business
Sugarcane farmers welcome new pricing by millers
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Panic dollar buying drives shilling to another record low
By Peter Theuri 12 hrs ago
Business
Kepsa condemns opposition call for business boycotts
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Business
Premium Like in 2016, weekly protests may leave Kenya's economy worse off

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Celebrate Easter in style with our KES999 annual offer