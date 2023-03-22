Good tidings for Lamu as port receives its 19th vessel since launch two years ago

A container being offloaded from a cargo ship at Lamu Port, November 9, 2022. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The port of Lamu received its 19th vessel since it started operations in 2021. A container carrier, mv Boston Trader, called at the facility on Sunday with transhipment cargo destined for Zanzibar.

The ship, with a length of 146.47 metres and sailing under the flag of Liberia on her maiden call, was laden with 296 Zanzibar-bound full containers for discharge and was expected to load 407 transhipment containers for Zanzibar.

Senior Operations Officer in charge of Lamu Port Abdishukri Osman said the vessel was due to leave Tuesday. Her gross tonnage is 9,528 and deadweight (DWT) is 12,930.

In the meantime, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has received a Sh690 million brand-new vessel, mv MALKIA.

With the acquisition, the authority is ready to take on the high seas with cutting-edge technology.

Crafted by M/S DAMEN Shipyards in Antalya, Turkey, the mv MALKIA boasts a unique axe design at the bow, providing unparalleled stability as it pierces through the waves.

The hull is made of fibre-reinforced polymer, making it the first composite pilot boat in the fleet.

The vessel is equipped with two Rolls Royce-MTU engines and powered by two Volvo Penta generators.

With an optimal speed of 20 knots, the vessel can take on any challenge at the sea.

KPA said in a statement that with the mv MALKIA leading the charge, the authority is set to make an impact in the maritime world.

Elsewhere, Regional Container Line, a Thai-based container shipping line, revealed plans to expand its operations at port of Mombasa following its entrance to the East African market last year.

President of the shipping line, Mr Twinchok Tanthuwanit, held talks with KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto to get an overview of operations and infrastructure development plans at KPA.

Regional Container Line operates 49 vessel fleet covering close to 70 destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

The liner extended services coverage to East Africa, with the introduction of services to Mombasa in 2022 from Asia, India, Indian Sub-continent and Middle east.