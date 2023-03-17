Somalia's Premier Bank acquires majority shares in First Community Bank

Business
 By Betty Njeru | Mar 17, 2023

First Community Bank seen along Kimathi street, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Premier Bank Limited, Somalia (PBLS) has acquired 62.5 per cent shares of First Community Bank Limited (FCB), following approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

In a statement on Friday, March 17, CBK announced the acquisition under section 13(4) of the Banking Act and approval by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury.

“CBK welcomes this transaction that will diversify and strengthen the resilience of the Kenyan banking sector. The acquisition will strengthen the trade and investment ties between Kenya and Somalia,” CBK noted.

Trouble at First Community Bank became public last year when it faced a bank run, triggered by what it termed a ‘system hitch.’ Customers lined up in numbers to make withdrawals out of fear that FCB would become bankrupt. 

First Community Bank was a CBK-licensed institution to conduct sharia-compliant banking business, as of April 2008. The bank with at least eighteen (18) branches across the country existed in the market for about 15 years.

“It is categorized as a small bank with a market share of 0.3 percent as of December 31, 2022.”

Whilst its newest and largest shareholder, PBLS was licensed in 2014 by the Central Bank of Somalia.

According to CBK, Premier Bank is a privately-owned Shariah-compliant commercial bank with twenty (20) branches.

It offers retail banking services, and also caters to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Nairobi women: 'We're earning more than our husbands, it's not been easy'
Next article
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
.

Similar Articles

By Mate Tongola 1 day ago
Motoring
A detailed look at Isuzu MU-X: Is it better than its competitors?
By Kelley Boss 1 day ago
Sci & Tech
Kenya's e-mobility revolution to start with boda bodas
By Peter Theuri 1 day ago
Real Estate
Salinity: The costly headache that shapes coastal architecture
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Crisis of dollar shortage and what it means
Business
By Frankline Sunday
47 mins ago
Premium Revealed: How Ruto administration has spent your money so far
Business
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
Somalia's Premier Bank acquires majority shares in First Community Bank
Business
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Premium Dollar shortage persists as costly imports dry up forex reserves
Business
By Peter Theuri
18 hrs ago
High cost of fuel drives down consumption
Business
By Macharia Kamau
19 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Frankline Sunday 47 mins ago
Business
Premium Crisis of dollar shortage and what it means
By Esther Nyambura 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Revealed: How Ruto administration has spent your money so far
By Betty Njeru 1 hr ago
Business
Somalia's Premier Bank acquires majority shares in First Community Bank
By Peter Theuri 18 hrs ago
Business
Premium Dollar shortage persists as costly imports dry up forex reserves

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Subscribe for the KES1999 KES999 offer today!