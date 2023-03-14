New central bank deputy governor takes office

Business
 By Frankline Sunday | Mar 14, 2023
Newly-appointed CBK Deputy Governor Dr Susan Jemtai Koech with Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge. [File, Standard]

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has welcomed a new deputy governor, ending a seven-year wait.

The CBK board yesterday unveiled Dr Susan Koech, who was recently appointed by President William Ruto and vetted by Parliament, to serve for a renewable four-year term.

Dr Koech joins CBK after a long career that saw her serve in senior positions in banking and in the civil service, most recently as Principal Secretary in the State Departments of East African Community, Regional Development and Wildlife.

She holds a PhD in Business Management and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

"On behalf of the CBK Board, Management and Staff, I take this opportunity to congratulate Dr Koech on her appointment and warmly welcome her to the Bank,” said CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya Act, the apex bank's management team should include the governor and two deputies, all of whom are recruited through a transparent and competitive process, and approved by Parliament before being appointed by the President.

“There shall be two deputy governors who shall be appointed by the president through a transparent competitive process and with the approval of Parliament,” states the CBK Act.

Sheila M’Mbijjewe has been serving as the lone deputy governor since June 2015 after the CBK board failed to renew the term of her counterpart Haron Sirma, who later took up a new role at the National Treasury’s Debt Management Office.

The search for a deputy governor comes at a time when the regulator is preparing for the succession of Dr Njoroge and his deputy M’Mbijjewe, whose terms end in June.

Related Topics
Previous article
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Next article
Developed countries have outrightly been dishonest
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 19 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Bottlenecks hold back EAC trade despite strides
By Graham Kajilwa 19 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Policy think tank: Counties can double own revenues
By Brian Ngugi 19 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Foreign brands strike gold as local rivals flounder
.

Latest Stories

New central bank deputy governor takes office
Business
By Frankline Sunday
1 hr ago
Premium Why flagging shilling keeps me awake at night
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
3 hrs ago
Premium Opacity in budget making: How MPs fuel Executive's abuse of Article 223
Business
By Frankline Sunday
3 hrs ago
Premium Digital lender mulls new products as cost of living squeezes borrowers
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
Premium MPs slam brakes on borrowing plans amid debt ceiling review
Business
By Brian Ngugi
18 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Frankline Sunday 1 hr ago
Business
New central bank deputy governor takes office
By XN Iraki 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why flagging shilling keeps me awake at night
By Frankline Sunday 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Opacity in budget making: How MPs fuel Executive's abuse of Article 223
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Digital lender mulls new products as cost of living squeezes borrowers

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Make this Easter memorable with our KES999 annual offer!