Premium

Digital lender mulls new products as cost of living squeezes borrowers

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Mar 14, 2023
The majority of those who borrow from Tala spend the money on savings. [iStockphoto]

Digital lender Tala is mulling new products that would cater for the utility needs of borrowers as it revealed the cost of living as the current leading financial challenge for many. 

In its Money March Report released on Monday, findings also show a drop in the number of individuals in full-time employment with an almost similar rise in those who are unemployed, on contract, part-time job or in business.

Business-related issues, according to the report, are still the key reason for individuals taking loans. Some 55 per cent and 35 per cent reported having taken a loan for business expenses and adding stocks respectively in 2023.

This category of borrowers is followed by those in need of school fees (28 per cent), utility bills (17 per cent) and medical expenses (15 per cent). The other categories include chama contribution (8.0 per cent), rent (8.0 per cent) and public transport (2.0 per cent).

Tala Senior User Research Manager Teddy Kahiro, while acknowledging that the lender’s products are meant for mainly business owners, noted the increase in individuals who are borrowing for other needs such as medical, school fees, and utility.

Mr Kahiro pointed out that the population that borrows for utility needs like paying off TV subscriptions, the majority of them are employed in full-time jobs.

“Even though they have income, by the time the bills are due, they do not have money so they have to take a loan to bridge the gap,” said Mr Kahiro. He said the non-business related reasons for borrowing indicate the need for Tala to go back to the drawing board to see how to cater for these customers.

“For example those borrowing for medical emergencies, maybe we can think of partnering with health insurance to cater for their needs,” said Mr Kahiro.

According to the report, an increase in the cost of living (62 per cent), slowing of business (34 per cent) and seasonal expenses like school fees (34 per cent) are the top three financial challenges among borrowers.

The majority of those who borrow from Tala spend the money on savings (keeping up with chama contributions) at 25 per cent, personal expenses at 22 per cent and utility bills 23 per cent.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Cut Ruto some slack, he became Kenya's CEO during hard times
Next article
Family seeks help to bring home remains of 20-year-old killed in US gun-attack
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Foreign brands strike gold as local rivals flounder
By Caroline Yamo 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Women in tech: Breaking down barriers, creating culture of inclusion
By Frankline Sunday 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Opacity in budget making: How MPs fuel Executive's abuse of Article 223
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Digital lender mulls new products as cost of living squeezes borrowers
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Premium MPs slam brakes on borrowing plans amid debt ceiling review
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
More customers unhappy with their banks, survey shows
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Bottlenecks hold back EAC trade despite strides
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Policy think tank: Counties can double own revenues
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Digital lender mulls new products as cost of living squeezes borrowers
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium MPs slam brakes on borrowing plans amid debt ceiling review
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
More customers unhappy with their banks, survey shows
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Bottlenecks hold back EAC trade despite strides

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.
The Standard
Celebrate Easter in style with our KES999 annual offer