President William Ruto picks Susan Koech as the new CBK Deputy Governor

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Mar 10, 2023

Dr Susan Koech when she appeared before the joint committee National Assembly on Finance and Senate Standing committee on Finance and Budget for the position of Deputy Governor Central Bank of Kenya on February 28th,2023 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed Susan Jemtai Koech as the new Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

In a March 10, gazette notice Ruto announced that Jemtai will serve a four-year term making her the second female CBK Deputy Governor.

Her appointment comes three months before the retirement date of Sheila M’Mbijjewe who was Kenya’s first female Deputy Governor.

It also comes before the retirement of CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge who is set to leave office on June 17, meaning she might serve as the Governor until Njoroge's replacement is found.

Jemtai previously served as the Principal Secretary in the ministries of East African Community, Tourism and Wildlife, ASAL and Regional Development.

Before joining the public service, she worked in different capacities at the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) including as the head of the Nairobi region.

Jemtai holds a doctorate in Philosophy, Business Management and a Masters in Business Administration from Moi University.

 

 

