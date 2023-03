On Wednesday, March 1, we published the story; “Controversy rocks promising tech startup Xetova” in the Enterprise pullout of The Standard newspaper.

While the story was factually correct and quoted court papers, it has since been drawn to our attention that Mrs Din-Kariuki and her firm Gina Din PR, who are mentioned in the article, delivered on their mandate as a PR firm.

We apologise for the embarrassment caused to Gina Din PR.