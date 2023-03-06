Safaricom board silent on Ndegwa contract as CEO's term nears ends

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. He joined Safaricom on April 1, 2020 for a three-year renewable term. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya's biggest telco Safaricom remains mum on whether it will renew the term of its first-ever Kenyan chief executive Peter Ndegwa which is set to expire next month.

Ndegwa joined Safaricom on April 1, 2020 for a three-year renewable term. It is now two years and 11 months since he was tapped for the corner office job, setting his tenure up for scrutiny by the Safaricom board.

The Standard could not immediately get a comment from the Safaricom board on Ndegwa's possible contract extension.

The decision on contract renewal or lack of it is being keenly watched by investors.

The State and two dominant and deep-pocketed foreign shareholder groups at what is East Africa’s most profitable company are expected to influence any decision on the chief executive position through the board.

Ndegwa's initial three-year term is coming to an end at a time Safaricom has witnessed changes in the boardroom and also senior management.

Safaricom, which is partly owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, recently named lawyer Adil Khawaja as its new board chairman following the exit of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally John Ngumi.

The government, which holds a 35 per cent stake in Safaricom, and both Vodafone and Vodacom with a combined stake of 40 per cent are expected to come to a consensus through the board on whether Ndegwa will continue as chief executive.

Safaricom recently made a number of changes in its top management coming hot on the heels of the election of a new board chairman.

Ndegwa joined Safaricom nearly three years ago replacing founding chief executive Michael Joseph who had been picked for the role in an interim capacity following the death of former Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore in 2019.

The trained economist had before then spent over 25 years in various roles within the financial services and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors in Africa and Europe.

Prior to being headhunted by Safaricom, Ndegwa was responsible for UK beermaker Diageo's operations in 50 countries in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Collymore, who was 61, had agreed to serve another year in the role after the Kenyan government insisted that a local be picked to succeed him, complicating the hiring process.

The late Collymore came to the helm of Safaricom in 2010, succeeding Joseph who had led the firm through a number of milestones including listing at the NSE and the establishment of M-Pesa.

The Safaricom board will make a decision on Ndegwa's future at a time the telco is faced with regulatory and operational headwinds.

Its capital-intensive regional expansion into Ethiopia has tested its resilience and financial mettle as admitted by Safaricom.

Safaricom remains the National Treasury’s biggest corporate cash cow at a time the country is struggling to grow revenues.

In the financial year ended March 2022, Safaricom paid Sh144 billion to the Exchequer, including Sh124.7 billion in taxes and licence fees and a Sh19.5 billion dividend payout.