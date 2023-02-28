KRA: No more tax relief

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Feb 28, 2023

Kenya Revenue Offices head office. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has suspended all tax relief payments from February 28, 2022.

In a statement, the tax man said the decision was reached after consultation with Treasury adding that it had also received concerns from taxpayers.

In the last five years, KRA has granted tax reliefs and incentives amounting to Sh610 billion.

“The move to suspend the payment of tax relief allows KRA to audit and enhance the tax relief process and procedures,” the statement reads in part.

The taxman says it will comply with the law by assessing and processing the tax reliefs during the process but payments will not be disbursed until the end of the process.

According to KRA, the suspension and review of the tax reliefs are aimed at increasing the impact of tax expenditure on economic growth which it says will be achieved by minimising tax expenditure and aligning it with international best practices for better internal revenue.

The taxman remains optimistic that enhancing the reliefs will offer a permissible issuance of tax exemptions and ensure an equitable procession of tax reliefs.

This KRA says is part of the Kenya Kwanza administration strategy to seal revenue leakage and enable the tax collector to mobilize more taxes for the country’s growth.

The changes have been inspired by President William Ruto’s aggressive revenue mobilization plan aimed at enhancing revenue collection and redirection of resources to finance priority growth supporting programs.

The move is also aimed at powering the Bottom-Up transformation agenda.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Most Kenyans feel country headed the wrong direction
Next article
Court lifts Media Council board recruitment freeze
.

Similar Articles

By Frankline Sunday 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Inside Sh400b austerity plan for ailing parastatals
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Why Kenyan manufacturers cannot compete with Chinese imports just yet
By Arielle Molino 18 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Savannah Valley need not copy Silicon Valley
.

Latest Stories

KRA: No more tax relief
Business
By Fred Kagonye
1 hr ago
Premium Private vehicles to be subjected to inspection, receive road certificates
Motoring
By Willis Oketch
3 hrs ago
Premium Why new regime's feel-good effect is muted
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
3 hrs ago
Premium Artisanal mining: Gold mine of Kenya's untapped minerals
Financial Standard
By Wainaina Wambu
3 hrs ago
Premium Sh1 trillion tax 'debt' at heart of KRA purge
Business
By Jacob Ng’etich
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Business
KRA: No more tax relief
By Willis Oketch 3 hrs ago
Motoring
Premium Private vehicles to be subjected to inspection, receive road certificates
By XN Iraki 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why new regime's feel-good effect is muted
By Wainaina Wambu 3 hrs ago
Financial Standard
Premium Artisanal mining: Gold mine of Kenya's untapped minerals

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.