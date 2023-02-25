Invesco Insurance liquidated

Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) CEO Godfrey Kiptum Continental Reinsurance Celebrations of 10 years existence in Kenya, on Thursday, October 11 2018 [David Njaaga, Standard]

Invesco Insurance company has been placed under liquidation following a decision by the High Court at Nairobi in Insurance Petition No. E155 of 2019.

The court appointed the Official Receiver as the Provisional Liquidator.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority Godfrey Kiptum said that the company has been stopped from issuing insurance policies and should not enter into any new contracts of insurance.

According to Godfrey the Policy Compensation Fund will compensate the affected claimants.