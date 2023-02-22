Ecobank Kenya taps Ghanaian banker as new MD

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Feb 22, 2023
Newly appointed Ecobank Kenya managing director Josephine Anan-Ankomah. [Courtesy]

Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has appointed Ghanaian career banker, Josephine Anan-Ankomah as Ecobank Kenya’s managing director.

The bank said her appointment which will also see her assume the role of the regional executive, in charge of the bank’s Central, Eastern, and Southern African divisions has since received clearance from the Central Bank of Kenya.

“Mrs Anan-Ankomah leaves her role as Ecobank Group executive, Commercial Banking,” said the lender.

She has worked at Ecobank for the past 30 years in various capacities and replaces Mr Cheikh Travaly who retired at the end of 2022 after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 years in accordance with Ecobank Group policy, said the bank.

She will be responsible for leading and growing the Bank’s business in Kenya and the wider CESA region, constituting 18 out of 33 Ecobank affiliates and one representative office.

“The Board of Ecobank Kenya congratulates Josephine on her appointment. We are confident that Josephine is the right person for the role and has what it takes to further boost the Ecobank brand in Kenya and the CESA region to even greater heights,” said Ecobank Kenya board chairman, Martin Mbogo.

“She is a leader with a proven track record of execution, great leadership skills, and a deep understanding of customer dynamics, our products, and markets.”

