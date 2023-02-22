State in push for local digital content

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Content creators have been urged to develop more local content as the government renews efforts to ensure Kenya's digital goods and services are fairly represented in the fast-growing sector.

This comes on the back of rapid growth in the sector over the past three years as the Covid-19 pandemic fuelled the emergence of independent content creators on platforms such as TikTok.

“Like many other countries in the world, Kenya was able to remain resilient during the difficult pandemic period because of adopting ICT and we are seeing the gains that rose from that shift,” said Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

Wanjau was speaking on Tuesday during a graduation ceremony of the first tranche of 2,384 young women who completed the Digital Employability Programme designed to equip learners with skills to start and run their own independent content creation enterprises.

"The Digital Employability Programme is a silver lining to have come out of the pandemic and these young women graduating today can start making a living and contributing to nation-building," she said.

Launched in 2021, the programme prioritised vulnerable women from informal settlements and rural areas with financial support from the British High Commission, under its Digital Access Programme.

The training took beneficiaries through several modules including digital marketing, online writing and administrative support – transcription, data entry and virtual assistance.

Kenya Film Classification Board acting Chief Executive Christopher Wambua said the government was working to set up the necessary framework to help young creatives showcase their content.

This includes a self-regulatory policy for content creators and a proposal to revamp the Nairobi Film Centre, formerly the Nairobi Cinema, with state-of-the-art film screening and performing facilities.

"Women’s participation in the creative space has for long lagged behind that of their male counterparts with women film-makers accounting for 30 per cent of professionals in the sector," he said.

UK Deputy High Commissioner Josephine Gauld said the programme would ensure young women have more representation in the industry.