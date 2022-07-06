Vision 2030 secretariat tips on ideal manifesto

PS Kevit Desai (right) with Vision 2030 Director-General Kenneth Mwige during the launch of the model manifesto. [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

The Vision 2030 secretariat has launched a model manifesto to guide political parties on how to come up with their manifestos in future and align them with the country’s development agenda.

The experts who were speaking at a political forum in Nairobi yesterday said manifestos should be formulated under a "three-legged stool" catering for the interests of the people.

The documents, they noted, allow political parties to elevate public issues and action, and not identity or ethnic mobilisation.

"To a greater extent, electoral campaigns are focused on the economy and related issues at a time of political transition. This is also a development moment so that Kenya's Vision 2030 transitions from Medium-Term Plan III (MTP 3) to Medium-Term Plan IV (MTP 4)," said Vision 2030 governance expert Dennis Kabaara.

Mr Kabaara said the manifesto guidelines should be applied by political parties in aligning their policy positions to electoral promises and commitments with the current long-term development agenda.

According to the secretariat, political parties should ensure their manifestos have the country's development dream incorporated under Vision 2030 that is anchored and aligned with regional, continental and global development commitments.

The manifestos should also have Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development. The political parties should represent a universal call to action through partnerships to tackle poverty and protect the planet.

The third guideline is ensuring political parties vow to protect and adhere to the 2010 Constitution.

Mr Kabaara said the model manifesto will also act as a tool for Kenyans to use as a basis for open public dialogue on the promises and commitments various parties have put in their manifestos ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Each manifesto should address, among others, infrastructure and ICT, and have an economic, social and political governance agenda.

The model has been developed through joint efforts of the secretariat, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, SDGs, UN Women, the Centre for Multiparty Democracy, and the Commission on Administrative Justice working closely with political parties.

The four presidential candidates have presented their manifestos to Kenyans. Some politicians eyeing elective seats also launched their plans.

Share this story