Outgoing RBA Boss, Nzomo Mutuku is dead

By Winfrey Owino
| Jul 4th 2022 | 1 min read
The outgoing Chief Executive at the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), Nzomo Mutuku, is dead.
The pensioners’ authority had, in March this year, announced that Mutuku will proceed on terminal leave ahead of his retirement on June 30.
In an obituary announcement on Monday, RBA announced the death which it describes as ‘untimely’.
“The RBA regrets to announce the untimely death of outgoing CEO Nzomo Mutuku. He has served as the authority for over 20 years,” Mutulu’s obituary read in part.
The authority has affirmed that the deceased has previously headed the Research and Policy function department before rising to Chief Executive Officer.
“He has also made an invaluable contribution to the growth of the Retirement Benefits industry in Kenya, the region and internationally. His demise is a big loss to the family and the financial sector,” Mutuku has been mourned.
While announcing his exit from RBA early this year, the authority’s chairman Victor Pratt announced that Mutuku had worked with the parastatal for over 22 years.
The deceased held a Master of Arts degree in Economics as well as first-class honours in Bachelor of Arts Degree (Economics).
After his retirement, Charles Machira took over as the CEO in an acting capacity.
