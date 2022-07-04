× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Outgoing RBA Boss, Nzomo Mutuku is dead

BUSINESS
By Winfrey Owino | Jul 4th 2022 | 1 min read
By Winfrey Owino | July 4th 2022
BUSINESS
Nzomo Mutuku has died. [File, Standard]

The outgoing Chief Executive at the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), Nzomo Mutuku, is dead.

The pensioners’ authority had, in March this year, announced that Mutuku will proceed on terminal leave ahead of his retirement on June 30.

In an obituary announcement on Monday, RBA announced the death which it describes as ‘untimely’.

“The RBA regrets to announce the untimely death of outgoing CEO Nzomo Mutuku. He has served as the authority for over 20 years,” Mutulu’s obituary read in part.

The authority has affirmed that the deceased has previously headed the Research and Policy function department before rising to Chief Executive Officer.

READ MORE

“He has also made an invaluable contribution to the growth of the Retirement Benefits industry in Kenya, the region and internationally. His demise is a big loss to the family and the financial sector,” Mutuku has been mourned.

While announcing his exit from RBA early this year, the authority’s chairman Victor Pratt announced that Mutuku had worked with the parastatal for over 22 years.

The deceased held a Master of Arts degree in Economics as well as first-class honours in Bachelor of Arts Degree (Economics).

After his retirement, Charles Machira took over as the CEO in an acting capacity.

Share this story
Farmers reap big from sale of green maize as prices of flour skyrocket
In Nandi, green maize traders flock to the region, ferrying the produce with pick-ups and trucks. The high cost of living has forced farmers to sell green maize to cater for basic commodities.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Unease at Port of Mombasa as Swiss firm secures terminal nod
Unease at Port of Mombasa as Swiss firm secures terminal nod

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Farmers reap big from sale of green maize as prices of flour skyrocket

By Edward Kosut and Titus Too | 2 hours ago

Farmers reap big from sale of green maize as prices of flour skyrocket
KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port

By Joackim Bwana | 3 hours ago

KPA workers reject proposal to have Dubai firm run port
SportsPesa among 97 betting firms to miss out on licence

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

SportsPesa among 97 betting firms to miss out on licence
Kenyan exports rise by Sh100b amid bumpy economic recovery

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Kenyan exports rise by Sh100b amid bumpy economic recovery
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC