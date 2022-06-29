× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya, UK business lobby sign deal to fight corruption

By Dominic Omondi | Jun 29th 2022 | 2 min read
By Dominic Omondi | June 29th 2022
Principal Secretary in the State Department for EAC Kevit Desai. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Chamber of Commerce Kenya (BCCK) to promote business climate reforms, including the fight against corruption.

BCCK’s Business Integrity Initiative and the Department of Business Reforms and Transformation (DBRT) under the Ministry of East African Community (EAC) and Regional Development will establish a joint programme to identify and recommend areas for reform, host public-private workshops, and build private sector capacity.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Principal Secretary in the State Department for EAC Kevit Desai said business integrity is the foundation of international trade.

“While corruption is a global issue, it is a concern that has been raised in our discussions with businesses and international investors. This MoU will create a platform to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to strengthening the business climate," he said.

"It will also build private sector participation in the digitisation and automation of government services in procurement, revenue collection and cross-border trade.”

The MoU will address some of the findings from a recent BCCK Business Integrity Market Survey, which measures the impact of corruption in the private sector and recommends areas for reform.

The survey found that 66 per cent of the respondent companies in Kenya experience negative impacts on their business from corruption. Of these, 37 per cent reported financial impacts through loss of annual earnings or future investment.

Annual losses of earnings relating to integrity lapses were valued at 23 per cent, while losses of future investment were at 20 per cent. 

Stanbic splashes Sh6.9b to support women businesses
Stanbic Bank Kenya Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa said the lender was honoured to have had the opportunity to support women through its women's banking solution (DADA).
NSSF paid Chinese firm Sh655m for Hazina construction delays
This is 75 per cent of the Sh871.7 million that China Jiangxi demanded from the fund according to Auditor General. The building in Nairobi CBD was to have 39 floors but was scaled down to 15.

