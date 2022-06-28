× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
NBK, Kodris Africa ink deal to ease payments

By Nathan Ochunge | Jun 28th 2022 | 2 min read
By Nathan Ochunge | June 28th 2022
ICT CS Joe Mucheru (left) with Kodris Africa chairman Mwaniki Munuhe and PS Jerome Ochieng (center). [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has partnered with Kodris Africa to fast-track easy payments of the coding syllabus which has been rolled out in 150 public primary and secondary schools across the country. 

The partnership allows Kodris Africa’s customers to directly pay for coding licences from any of the 85 NBK branches across the country. Kodris Africa is the implementer of the coding syllabus in Kenya.

National Bank Acting Managing Director Peter Kioko said that the partnership will enable Kodris customers to access the bank’s wide branch network as part of deepening education in the country.

“National Bank, as part of the KCB Group, has a relationship with a network of over 50,000 schools in the country and we will therefore be able to tap into this network in our collaboration with Kodris Africa,” said Mr Kioko.

He added that coding is the language of technology, “and this is where the world is going. Everything is being driven by technology. I am encouraged to see a programme that is focused on moulding young students at a tender age, in readiness for the real world."

Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said that the partnership with NBK seeks to make it easier for parents and schools “who are ready to start on this novel and important journey” to make payments.

“This partnership with a top-tier bank is groundbreaking because it will ease payments for our unique product and allow ease of access to our clients wherever they are,” said Mr Munene.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) approved the Kodris Africa programme for deployment in primary and secondary schools in Kenya as coding – the act of creating instructions and commands for computers – tops in prominence as one of the most important subjects of study today.

Mr Mugumo added that the partnership will provide Kodris’ customers – both corporate and individual – with a payment solution for the monthly, quarterly, or yearly license through the Bank.
Kodris Africa’s Coding for Schools was launched earlier this month.

Burdened bank customers add Sh56b loan defaults in 4 months
CBK data shows that non-performing loans hit Sh482.6 billion in April. Increase came even as lenders started warming up to the private sector.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

