Young vulnerable women benefit from new vocational training

BUSINESS
By James Wanzala | Jun 26th 2022 | 2 min read
Family Group Foundation Dr Francis Muraya, MSEA Director Infrastructure Development Eng. Edward Karani and CEO Rebecca Mbithi join Maryanne Muthoni, a USAID Tumikia Mtoto Project electrical beneficiary during the graduation ceremony of 176 young women trained in vocational and technical skills. [James Wanzala,Standard]

More than 176 vulnerable young women aged 18 to 24 graduated last week in the fields of plumbing, electrical, and painting. This was after undergoing training aimed at enhancing their employability and boosting the technical workforce in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

Through a Sh30 million partnership between Family Group Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Tumikia Mtoto Project, the initiative provides labour market linkages to the 176 young women who have completed the programme, while 100 young women are being commissioned to join the next cohort.

“As a financial institution, we recognise that the gender gap in financial inclusion remains high, with a report by African Women’s Development Fund estimating it at $42 billion (Sh4.9 trillion) for women in Africa,” said Family Bank CEO Rebecca Mbithi.

“We want to not only empower the young women but enable them to empower others as we drive financial inclusion and sustainability. Through these skillsets, we are enabling these young women to set up businesses and build strong entrepreneurial skills.’’

This project provides young adults technical training and access to labour markets, financing, and linkages to other strategic partners.

“Th programme has helped to empower today’s 176 graduates with knowledge and skills to participate fully in Kenya’s economy, in fields including plumbing, painting, and electrical trades,” said US Embassy Deputy Ambassador Chargé d’affaires Eric Watnik.

The partnership also seeks to increase the economic stability of households to care for and protect orphans and vulnerable children as well as strengthen the capacity of community systems and structures through practical soft and hard skills training.

The training is combined with practical training of technical skills certified by the National Industrial Training Authority and the National Construction Authority and implemented by Arc Skills, a provider of skills development solutions for schools, universities, and businesses.

