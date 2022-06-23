× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Marketers seek to deepen sector's capacity as the society turns 60

BUSINESS
By Ishaq Jumbe | Jun 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
By Ishaq Jumbe | June 23rd 2022
BUSINESS
South Africa’s Vusi Thembekwayo speakS during the MSK Marketers Summit 2022 in Mombasa. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Marketing Society Kenya (MSK) this week organised its first symposium aimed at building the capacity of marketers and streamlining operations in the sector, which has largely been unregulated.

According to MSK, the national umbrella body for marketers, the symposium served as a celebration of the society’s 60 years of existence as well as building the capacity of industry players to ensure effectiveness in service delivery.

MSK Chief Executive Edward Oswe said the summit is a means through which the organisation intends to drive the conversation around marketing best practices in projecting the profession as a necessary career without which the growth of the business sector cannot be effectively realised.

“It is through marketing that local businesses are empowered to advance their positions into the continental scale and drive sustainability and inclusivity into the sector,” he said.

The symposium was attended by over 150 members as well as local and regional corporate representation.

READ MORE

“We are setting standards as well as establishing a regional marketers’ powerhouse that will regulate the sector as we seek to have the MSK Bill passed by Parliament,” Mr Oswe said.

The event was graced by acclaimed South African business mogul and international speaker Vusi Thembekwayo.

Mr Thembekwayo urged the participants not to promote dependency on the people they lead but to provide their employees with the freedom to bring their full selves to the work they do, quoting author Tanveer Nassir.

“If you want to succeed in business, you need to be utterly obsessed. You need to reply to customer queries after 5pm on Friday,” he said.

Key talent

He said the hardest part of the growth process is learning to let go.

“Do it too soon and you set your people up to fail, leave it too late and you will lose good people.

“Timing and talent must meet at the intersection perfectly.”

Stressing the need to qualify for the career one intends to pursue, Mr Thembekwayo said education becomes more relevant when one decides what to do with it.

“Set goals and go for them,” he said.

MSK Communications and Marketing Manager Wangari Kamanga said marketers will be certified, and the ones practising without skills are encouraged to pursue competency.

“Just like any other profession, we shall require that members practising without formal qualifications enhance integrity in the sector,” she said.

Speaking of the society’s vision to make the umbrella body a marketing force behind business in the region, Mr Oswe told The Standard that they would continually promote professional marketing standards, establish a practitioners’ code of ethics and provide an interactive space for marketers.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Keroche workers seek President's intervention in KRA tax dispute
Employees face job loss following the closure of Keroche Breweries by the taxman last week.
Regulator recovers over Sh38m from rogue insurers
In the year under review, CAK investigated at least 50 cases of abuse of buyer power.

MOST READ

Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone
Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Forex reserves at month's low amid dollar shortage

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Forex reserves at month's low amid dollar shortage
Things look up again for office market after pandemic hit

By Francis Ayieko | 1 hour ago

Things look up again for office market after pandemic hit
Married? Why you should own property via joint firm with your spouse

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Married? Why you should own property via joint firm with your spouse
Keroche workers seek President's intervention in KRA tax dispute

By Antony Gitonga | 1 hour ago

Keroche workers seek President's intervention in KRA tax dispute
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC