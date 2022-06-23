× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Keroche Breweries workers seek President Uhuru's intervention in KRA tax dispute

BUSINESS
By Antony Gitonga | Jun 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
By Antony Gitonga | June 23rd 2022
BUSINESS
A worker inspects beer production at Keroche Breweries in March 2022. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Over 400 workers at troubled Keroche Breweries Ltd in Naivasha have petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene over the ongoing tax row between the company and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The workers, who could be jobless in a few days due to KRA’s closure of the factory, said they would be the biggest losers in the row with their families already going through untold suffering.

This came as it emerged that the workers had not received their salaries for four months due to the protracted dispute that has seen the brewery closed six times in the last one year.

Last week, KRA closed down the Naivasha-based brewery after the company defaulted on an earlier agreed plan to repay tax arrears amounting to Sh300 million.

READ MORE

The Authority went ahead to issue agency notices to several banks against lending the brewer, fully paralysing the operations of the company.

Addressing the press at the factory before holding a peaceful demonstration to the Labour offices in Naivasha, the workers said their only hope lay with the President.

The chairman of the workers’ welfare, John Odhiambo, told of their suffering as they waited for the dispute to be resolved. He said the issue was no longer a Keroche-KRA matter as over 400 people who depended on the company faced the sack.

“We are kindly pleading with the President and the Ministry of Labour to intervene as tens of families are undergoing untold suffering,” he said.

Mr Odhiambo said they were taxpayers who were ready to abide by the law, adding that KRA should sit down with the management of Keroche and resolve the impasse.

 He said that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had been closed on many occasions adversely affecting its production and revenue generation. “We can no longer feed our families following the row which doesn’t involve us and this has psychologically affected many workers,” he said.

Another worker, Rally Tago, said they had worked in the company for years and knew no other home, terming the current situation as the worst ever.

“We are drawn from different parts of the country and all that we are asking for is the reopening of the brewery as the pending issue is resolved amicably,” she said.

This was echoed by another worker, David Atete who said their children had dropped out of school while others were sleeping hungry.

Married? Why you should own property via joint firm with your spouse
The complexities of property ownership and marriage have many facets that when partners in such a union call it quits, they themselves do not even know how to go about it.
Marketers seek to deepen sector's capacity as the society turns 60
MSK is pushing for best practices to boost the profession’s profile and effectiveness.

Court gives green light for leasing of 5 sugar companies
Court gives green light for leasing of 5 sugar companies

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
