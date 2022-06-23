× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Forex reserves at month's low amid dollar shortage

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Jun 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
By Dominic Omondi | June 23rd 2022
BUSINESS
Caption

Foreign exchange (forex) reserves dropped to $8.11 billion (Sh952.6 billion) on June 16, this year as the country paid some of its debts amid a dollar shortage crisis.

This was a drop of $96 million (Sh11.3 billion) and the lowest since March 31, this year according to data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). On June 9, this year, the forex reserves stood at $8,210 million (Sh963.8 billion).

This was even as remittances from Kenyans living and working in the diaspora also dropped month-on-month to $339.7 million (Sh40 billion) in May compared to $355 million (Sh41.53 billion) in April.

However, the CBK remained bullish that the reserves, which could cover the country’s imports for 4.82 months, were adequate. “This meets the CBK’s statutory requirement to endeavour to maintain at least four months of import cover, and the EAC (East African Community) region’s convergence criteria of 4.5 months of import cover,” said CBK in its weekly bulletin.

READ MORE

The dollar is the reserve currency in the global economy. It is held widely by governments, central banks and private institutions to conduct international trade and financial transactions.

Other major reserve currencies include the euro, Japanese yen, Swiss franc, British pound, Canadian and Australian dollars, and the Chinese renminbi.

The National Treasury, which insists there are enough dollars, says there is an artificial shortage that has been created by alarmist comments by manufacturers led by their lobby, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

Traders, though, have also used more dollars to import products whose prices have shot up in the international market. These include palm oil, wheat, fertiliser and refined petroleum products.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why withdrawing data consent could cost you M-Pesa services
Safaricom updates customer terms and conditions with new clauses.
Things look up again for office market after pandemic hit
When Covid struck, most firms operated a hybrid working model but this has changed since the reopening of the economy.

MOST READ

Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone
Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Things look up again for office market after pandemic hit

By Francis Ayieko | 1 hour ago

Things look up again for office market after pandemic hit
Married? Why you should own property via joint firm with your spouse

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Married? Why you should own property via joint firm with your spouse
Keroche workers seek President's intervention in KRA tax dispute

By Antony Gitonga | 1 hour ago

Keroche workers seek President's intervention in KRA tax dispute
Marketers seek to deepen sector's capacity as the society turns 60

By Ishaq Jumbe | 1 hour ago

Marketers seek to deepen sector's capacity as the society turns 60
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC