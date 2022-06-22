× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why withdrawing data consent could cost you M-Pesa services

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | Jun 22nd 2022 | 3 min read
By Frankline Sunday | June 22nd 2022
BUSINESS
Safaricom collects personally identifiable information. [File, Standard]

Safaricom users can now withdraw consent to restrict personal information about their M-Pesa accounts or their transactions from being shared with third parties.

However, exercising this right could see subscribers lose some or all functionality of their M-Pesa accounts.

This is according to newly updated M-Pesa customer terms and conditions released by Safaricom yesterday, which are set to come into effect from July 1.

“Provided that where you withdraw consent to Safaricom to disclose information to other users for the purposes of clause 4.4.2, Safaricom may impose a complementary condition to revoke (partially or otherwise) any access to any personal information of other users that would have been made available to you as a user,” says a new clause in the updated terms and conditions.

Safaricom collects personally identifiable information that is used to profile M-Pesa accounts, update its databases and provide user support.

READ MORE

Clause 4.4 of the terms and conditions further allows the telco to share some of its users’ personal information with other users they transact with.

The data is also made available to third parties such as M-Pesa agents and the firm’s technology providers, and Safaricom indicates that using the mobile money platform amounts to an automatic consent to the sharing of this data.   

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A new clause now allows subscribers to withdraw this consent at any time, electronically or in writing.

This right, however, does not apply to law enforcement, investigative or regulatory authorities including the National Police Service, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The latest review in the M-Pesa customer terms and conditions comes less than two months to the implementation of data protection regulations that place new responsibilities on Kenyan companies in how they collect and process users’ personal data.

According to the Data Protection (Registration of Data Controllers and Data Processors) Regulations gazetted in January this year, companies have up to August 14 to register with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC).

Registering with the ODPC as either data controllers or processors will further require companies to demonstrate they have complied with the Data Protection Act, 2019. 

The latest changes to Safaricom’s M-Pesa terms and conditions could also see subscribers who withhold certain personal information required under the law barred from using the telco’s services.

“We are required by law to collect certain personal information and are legally obligated to deny you the service if such information is not availed,” explains a new clause.

Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait says while increased digitisation has brought the importance of data protection to the fore, some concerns still remain. 

M-Pesa mobile interface. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

“There’s especially concern in relation to the information being collected; how it’s to be used, who this information is shared with and whether the subject of this information has consented,” Ms Kassait said yesterday during the opening of a data protection conference in Nairobi.   

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the industry is adapting to the enactment of data protection laws and the attendant regulations that could boost job creation in the sector. 

“Now we’ll begin to see jobs being created and as the rules and regulations kick in and as businesses begin to implement and organise the information in the way the Data Protection Commissioner wants it done, then we are going to see a booming and growing industry,” he said.

Safaricom is the first company in the country of its size to update its customer terms and conditions in accordance to the Data Protection Act, 2019. Other firms are expected to follow suit in the coming weeks. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Court gives green light for leasing of 5 sugar companies
The government owns majority shares in the five millers.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone
Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to find the job that fits your qualifications

By Tony Mbaya | 1 hour ago

How to find the job that fits your qualifications
Tough options for next regime as Senate okays Sh10tr debt ceiling

By Jacob Ngetich | 10 hours ago

Tough options for next regime as Senate okays Sh10tr debt ceiling
Nakuru taxi operators fight transport reforms

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 11 hours ago

Nakuru taxi operators fight transport reforms
Court gives green light for leasing of 5 sugar companies

By Kamau Muthoni | 11 hours ago

Court gives green light for leasing of 5 sugar companies
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC