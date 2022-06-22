× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court gives green light for leasing of 5 sugar companies

BUSINESS
By Kamau Muthoni | Jun 22nd 2022 | 2 min read
By Kamau Muthoni | June 22nd 2022
BUSINESS
Police officers on guard at Muhoroni Sugar Company, 2018. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has cleared the way for government to lease out five sugar companies.

The verdict by Justice Hedwig Ong’undi clears the way for leasing out of Chemilil Sugar Company Limited, Miwani Sugar Company Limited (under receivership), Muhoroni Sugar Company Limited (under receivership), Nzoia Sugar Company Limited and South Sugar Company Limited.

The judge dismissed a case filed by Nzuki Musyoki, who argued that Agriculture Food Authority (AFA) has no powers to call for bidders to lease the sugar millers.

According to Justice Ong’undi, the petitioner had jumped the gun, as he was required to file a case before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) before he approaches the court. 

“My finding is that the petitioner prematurely came to this court by avoiding the set down procedure under the Act, hence not conforming to the doctrine of exhaustion. The board has the power to award costs. Therefore, there is nothing that the board would have failed to grant the petitioner if he was successful,” she said.

READ MORE

The government owns majority shares in the five millers.

Initially, the government sought to privatise the millers by selling its 51 per cent stake in each, but this faced opposition twice. Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o and former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo filed the first petition.

The government backed its decision to sell the millers on an agreement between the 21 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa States to open their borders for sugar trade.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Tough options for next regime as Senate okays Sh10tr debt ceiling
When Kibaki took over from the late President Moi in 2002, Kenya's debt was about Sh630 billion while Mzee Jomo Kenyatta left it at Sh1.17 billion by the time he died in 1978. 
Why withdrawing data consent could cost you M-Pesa services
Safaricom updates customer terms and conditions with new clauses.

MOST READ

Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone
Survey: Women still less likely to own a mobile phone

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to find the job that fits your qualifications

By Tony Mbaya | 1 hour ago

How to find the job that fits your qualifications
Why withdrawing data consent could cost you M-Pesa services

By Frankline Sunday | 1 hour ago

Why withdrawing data consent could cost you M-Pesa services
Tough options for next regime as Senate okays Sh10tr debt ceiling

By Jacob Ngetich | 10 hours ago

Tough options for next regime as Senate okays Sh10tr debt ceiling
Nakuru taxi operators fight transport reforms

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 11 hours ago

Nakuru taxi operators fight transport reforms
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC