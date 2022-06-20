The pain and joy of selling mtumba at Gikomba Market
BUSINESS
By Saul Owiti and Shaun Mutua
| Jun 20th 2022 | 1 min read
By Saul Owiti and Shaun Mutua | June 20th 2022
BUSINESS
Days after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga said that he would reform the manufacturing sector to reduce the imports of mtumba in the country and promote locally-made clothes, the social media was awash with reactions. We also spoke to “stakeholders” at Gikomba Market, Nairobi.
RELATED VIDEOS
Share this story
Over 400 Keroche staff risk being layed off, Karanja saysThe tax collector accused the company of defaulting on an earlier agreed plan to repay tax arrears totalling Sh300 million.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Why Mombasa has highest life expectancy in Kenya's cities
BUSINESS
- Ways companies can build joy among staff in the workplace
BUSINESS
- Cost of ugali may rise again as traders start to import maize
BUSINESS
- Indonesia food agency in Kenya for trade talks
BUSINESS
By Mwangi Maina
- Mitumba is good, but a thriving local textile industry much better
BUSINESS
- Cinnamon: Old, sweet spice that colours most kitchens
MONEY & MARKET