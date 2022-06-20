× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Farmers group in plans to lease land to miners

BUSINESS
By Erastus Mulwa | Jun 20th 2022 | 2 min read
By Erastus Mulwa | June 20th 2022
BUSINESS

Base titanium mining activities, Kwale County. [File, Standard]

The Muka Mukuu farmers’ cooperative society domiciled in Machakos County has adopted a proposal to lease out 750 acres of its reserve land in Ol Donyo Sabuk to mining companies.

The move is expected to turn around the cooperative society’s financial fortunes.

At least 2,600 members unanimously endorsed the proposal mooted by the management committee. They rubber-stamped the competitive sourcing of stone-mining companies which will sign contracts for machine-cut construction stones.

The members met at the society’s Macmillan Castle headquarters in Matungulu sub-county at the weekend. They directed the management committee to sign a binding deal with the successful mining companies to compel them to employ locals.

READ MORE

Chairman Dominic Nthwao said the discovery of huge deposits of high-quality construction stones will open a new chapter for profitability.

“This is a great opportunity for our members to start earning considerably higher dividends,” Mr Nthwao said. The society was founded in the early 1960s as a coffee plantation. It was reputed as one of the country’s leading single producers of coffee.

However, its fortunes tumbled over mismanagement by the previous management committees as well as the decline of the coffee value in the international market which hurt the country’s overall coffee production and export.

But the chairman noted that the new development will offer a lifeline to both the cooperative society and the members, exuding confidence that many more jobs will be created.

“We look at the entire value chain of the massive quarrying activities and see a huge benefit in terms of new direct and indirect jobs. We urge our members to support this move because it will be a game-changer,” Mr Nthwao said.

Addressing the press after the meeting, the chairman said the management committee will soon embark on the process of procuring bids for the interested mining companies.

“We will ensure total compliance with the law as we work extra hard to meet the members’ expectations. The management committee is contemplating starting with initial 300 acres and later exploring the other 450 acres,” he said.

Mr Nthwao said the committee is in talks with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

“We are talking with Nema to ensure every activity runs in compliance with environmental conservation laws,” he said.

To ensure speedy implementation of the plan, members proposed that several mining firms be contracted simultaneously. “Members have suggested that we contract many firms so that any single contractor will not exceed 50 acres of extraction portion,” he said.

The society’s new income stream is expected to compliment the only remaining but highly strained source of income of Sh9.7 million per annum, derived from leading fruit juice processor, Delmonte, which has leased some 9,750 acres from the society.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Is the Nairobi Expressway depleting wallets despite its benefits?
Majority of Nairobians are now spending more man-hours navigating the road. Institute of Economic Affairs estimates Kenya losses Sh50 million daily due to traffic.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why Mombasa has highest life expectancy in Kenya's cities
Why Mombasa has highest life expectancy in Kenya's cities

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Is the Nairobi Expressway depleting wallets despite its benefits?

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 hours ago

Is the Nairobi Expressway depleting wallets despite its benefits?
State defends wage increase as employers threaten staff layoffs

By Mwaniki Gitonga | 10 hours ago

State defends wage increase as employers threaten staff layoffs
Firm loses bid to cancel Judiciary software tender

By Frankline Sunday | 10 hours ago

Firm loses bid to cancel Judiciary software tender
Mitumba is good, but a thriving local textile industry much better

By Herman Manyora and Bruno Otiato | 1 day ago

Mitumba is good, but a thriving local textile industry much better
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC