× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rough road ahead as Kenya moves to remove fuel subsidies

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Jun 16th 2022 | 4 min read
By Dominic Omondi | June 16th 2022
BUSINESS
Petrol drips from a fuel tank at a gas station along Langata Road, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Motorists should buckle up for a bumpy ride ahead.

This is after the National Treasury announced that it would soon begin phasing out a fuel subsidy programme that has cushioned motorists from the shock of the high prices of petroleum products.

In a statement, the National Treasury attributed this to the inefficiency of the protective measures, which it insists might have benefited the rich at the expense of the poor.

This is after the National Treasury announced that it would soon begin phasing out a fuel subsidy programme that has cushioned motorists from the shock of high prices of petroleum products.

READ MORE

In a statement, the National Treasury attributed this to the inefficiency of the protective measures, which it insists might have benefited the rich at the expense of the poor.

Moreover, said Treasury, if the fuel subsidy is maintained it is likely to aggravate the country’s debt situation as it surpasses its allocation in the budget.

"For this reason, a gradual adjustment in domestic fuel prices will be necessary in order to progressively eliminate the need for the fuel subsidy, possibly within the next financial year,” said National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in a statement yesterday.

In the next financial year starting July, the National Treasury has allocated Sh100 billion for the fuel subsidy. This comes a day after a review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) showed that prices of all petroleum products rose by Sh9 a litre, with the subsidy helping motorists from paying a record pump price of Sh184.68.

Instead, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh159.12 in Nairobi in the next 30 days, and over Sh160 in remote areas. A litre of diesel, used to power heavy-duty vehicles and machines, will retail at Sh140 in the capital city. Without the fuel subsidy, the pump price of diesel would have been Sh188.19.

Motorists should buckle up for a bumpy ride ahead. [File, Standard]

A unit of kerosene will retail at Sh127.94, up from Sh118.94 in the period between May 15 and June 14. Kerosene is popular among the poor who use it for cooking and lighting.

The move to phase out the subsidy is likely to raise a storm given that Kenyans are currently grappling with a high cost of living that has seen the price of goods and services increase by a rate of 7.1 per cent, the highest since February 2020.

However, Mr Yatani noted that while the subsidy has afforded Kenyans cheaper fuel compared to their peers in Uganda, South Africa, Zambia and Rwanda, it has come at a cost.

He argued that the subsidy was not well designed and tended to benefit the rich, closing ranks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which had earlier called for the scrapping of the subsidy for being retrogressive.  

“Fuel subsidies are inefficient and often lead to misallocation of resources and crowding out of public spending on productive sectors, resulting in unintended consequences such as disproportionately benefiting the well-off,” said Mr Yatani in a statement.

The fuel subsidy was allocated an additional Sh37.8 billion in the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2021-22, as the government tries to cushion motorists from a spike in prices of petroleum products owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. ​

Besides the Ukrainian war, the lingering effects of Covid-19 have also aggravated the oil situation around the world with a barrel of crude oil now selling at over $112.48 (Sh13,148).

The money that will be released by ending the subsidy, Mr Yatani said, will be used for more targeted spending such as supporting the most vulnerable, fertiliser subsidies, universal healthcare, and free primary and secondary education.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani. [File, Standard]

 

Consumer Federation of Kenya Secretary General Stephen Mutoro said the government should have removed the subsidy a long time ago because "the subsidy does not reach the targeted people".

He, however, took issue with Treasury’s pronouncement that it will move freed-up resources to other areas, saying it does not have such powers.

Mr Mutoro said the law is clear that the money, which is contributed by motorists paying a levy of Sh5.40 on every litre they consume, should be used for stabilising petroleum prices.

“Where do they get the power to decide how to shift the resources?” wondered Mutor, adding that all the money that has been used for subsidy should be accounted for.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Affordable housing creates opportunities despite hurdles
60 per cent of urban households in Kenya live in slums where they struggle to raise $10 (Sh1,170) a month for rent.
Controller issues fresh warning on public debt, calls for restructuring
The public debt stock is projected to be Sh8.6 trillion by the end of this month, against the current debt ceiling of Sh9 trillion, which MPs recently pushed to Sh10 trillion. 

MOST READ

Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget
Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula and Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
When community land is to be acquired for public use

By Peter Theuri | 10 minutes ago

When community land is to be acquired for public use
State losing over Sh651m in rent annually, audit shows

By Graham Kajilwa | 10 minutes ago

State losing over Sh651m in rent annually, audit shows
Affordable housing creates opportunities despite hurdles

By The Conversation | 10 minutes ago

Affordable housing creates opportunities despite hurdles
Controller issues fresh warning on public debt, calls for restructuring

By Patrick Kibet | 10 minutes ago

Controller issues fresh warning on public debt, calls for restructuring
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC