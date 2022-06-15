× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
State bets on new markets to achieve improved goods, trade

By Mike Kihaki | Jun 15th 2022 | 2 min read
By Mike Kihaki | June 15th 2022
Principal Secretary Charles Hinga. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The national government has renovated 59 markets across the country to increase the number of trading spaces.

This is in line with its effort to supplement the few open-air markets and give dignity to traders and value addition to their businesses.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Mr Charles Hinga said: "We moved all traders who operated in an open-air market to a new ultra-modern market, with modern grocery stalls, digital money booths, cyber cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, parking areas, ablution blocks as well as link roads to improve accessibility," said Mr Hinga.

During a tour of major markets in Nairobi, Mr Hinga said the need to create more trading spaces as well as improve the trading environment had also come with construction of sewer lines, walk ways, two ablution blocks with an elevated 10,000-litre water tanks.

Mr Hinga said the parking bay that will accommodate 194 cars is complete and handed to the Nairobi City County. "The City Market rehabilitation is part of the green space initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta. As they sell their wares, the traders need to feel appreciated and dignified," he said.

READ MORE

At Gikomba market, an six floor building that accommodates 1,500 stalls will be the go-to place for fresh food, fruits, textile, hotels, basement parking, cold rooms and cereals. It is in operation.

Mr Hinga said it cost the exchequer Sh490 million to put up the building, which has an elevator and harbours a baby centre. 

Another Sh749 million has been earmarked for the second phase of the market's improvement.

Mr Hinga said the regular fire outbreaks at the market were instigated by people out to grab land. "We fenced the market and installed CCTV cameras, enhancing security at the market," he added.

He said most of the markets in Nairobi had been struggling with water, sanitation and security issues. "We have installed high mast lights which now boost security in our markets. We have put up 142 garbage skips for distribution in all markets and we are working with private companies to recycle garbage for some valuable products," he said.

Ms Anne Mutahi, an advisor, said the government's intention was to ensure all SMEs move to the next level. She said Sh1.3 billion had been set aside to upgrade activities that will change how the city's markets are managed.

"We are coming up with an exchange programme aimed to create a conducive trading infrastructure, enhance functionality and utilisation of public markets and trading facilities, which will see us trade on-line rather than the physical market," said Ms Mutahi.

More pain at the pump as fuel prices rise by record Sh9 a litre
A litre of super petrol will retail at a record Sh159.12 in Nairobi and about Sh161 in far-flung areas in the next 30 days.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

