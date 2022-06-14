× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

StanChart CEO roots for sustainable operations

BUSINESS
By Graham Kajilwa | Jun 14th 2022 | 2 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | June 14th 2022
BUSINESS
Standard Chartered CEO Kariuki Ngari, signs the sustainable impact report as Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu looks on. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Chief Executive Kariuki Ngari has urged companies to adopt sustainable practices.

He said how much a business can save or impact the community is a hook that will make more firms, especially small and medium sized-enterprises agree to the sustainability agenda.

Mr Ngari, who was speaking during the launch of the bank’s 2021 Sustainability Impact Report, said that while some of the actions require money, others are only dependent on goodwill.

He cited the Standard Chartered Head Office on Westlands Road, Nairobi, which has been able to reduce water usage by half through recycling and harvesting of rainwater, which is used in the washrooms.

Electricity cost has also gone down 25 per cent and the building is also plastic-free. The CEO said the building also does 99.9 per cent waste recycling. “Our target is to get to 100 per cent,” he said. He described these actions as low-hanging fruits that other organisations could adopt.

READ MORE

Mr Ngari said the transition to sustainable practices, especially where climate change is a factor, requires a lot of science as some of the decisions to be made are critical to the existing businesses. He said the transition will not happen in a hurry. “It is going to take time. It will take a long time to wean ourselves off fossil fuels.

“I don’t think anybody is ready yet to say ‘I am dumping fossil fuel, I am going to clean energy overnight’,” he said. The bank’s report has 11 sustainability aspirations that provide measurable targets for sustainable business outcomes.

These are infrastructure, community engagement, financial crime compliance, conduct, environment, impact finance, commerce, climate change among others. Sasini Managing Director Martin Ochieng said even as firms and businesses tackle climate change, it all narrows down to individual responsibility. [Graham Kajilwa]

“We are the generation that has messed up the world,” he said, “we must also be the generation to correct it as well.

Mr Ngari reflected on the country’s food situation as the rains have become unpredictable, leading to droughts.

“Those of you who do shopping you can see that in the food basket. I do not know what other kind of statistics we need,” he said.

“I do not think it is about corporate but individual. Standard Chartered is just a company, so is Sasini and Safaricom but it is the individuals there that make a difference,” said Mr Ochieng.

Share this story
Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report
China’s lending to African countries fell to a 16-year low in 2020 as the current Covid-19 pandemic took a toll on economies across the world.
Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget
Auditor General flags ministries and State agencies that have mismanaged public resources. Amid the rot, suppliers and contractors are owed billions of shillings in pending bills.

MOST READ

Kenya yet to exploit its solar power potential, say energy sector stakeholders
Kenya yet to exploit its solar power potential, say energy sector stakeholders

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Walid Badawi: My tenure at UNDP Kenya has been fulfilling

By Graham Kajilwa | 56 minutes ago

Walid Badawi: My tenure at UNDP Kenya has been fulfilling
Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget

By Patrick Alushula and Dominic Omondi | 56 minutes ago

Audit now exposes grand wastage in Sh3.4t 2021 budget
Sh86m expenditure queried as Kemsa scam resurfaces

By Graham Kajilwa | 56 minutes ago

Sh86m expenditure queried as Kemsa scam resurfaces
Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report

By Agency and Patrick Vidija | 5 hours ago

Covid pandemic reduced Chinese loans to Africa, report
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC