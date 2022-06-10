× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

JSC appoints 10-member team to the Tax Appeals Tribunal

BUSINESS
By Fred Kagonye | Jun 10th 2022 | 2 min read
By Fred Kagonye | June 10th 2022
BUSINESS

Registrar to the Judiciary Anne Amadi addressing the press. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed a 10-member team to the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

The appointment comes after interviews conducted by JSC between May and June 2022.

In a statement to newsrooms, registrar Anne Amadi said the appointment is based on merit and performance at the interviews.

She said Key to the appointments also was regional balance and the requirement to stagger appointments.

READ MORE

The team includes lawyers and people in other professions with know-how on tax matters and will serve on a full-time basis.

While Ann Waithira will serve as its secretary, Rodney Adhiambo, Robert Mugambi, Grace Muthoni and Edwin Kiprono will serve in the team as members from the legal fraternity.

Delilah Kadzo, Njagi Karingo, Tanvir Mohsin, Cynthia Boundi and Kiprotich Kibet will represent other professions.

The tribunal’s work will be to hear tax appeals after a decision has been made by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioners and the party with which the decision has been made, doesn’t agree with it. If one is dissatisfied by the decision of the tribunal they can move to the High Court to challenge it.

An employee of Kenya Revenue Authority assists a client to file  iTax returns at Nyeri Region Headquarter Office. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

The Tax Appeals Tribunal Act, 2013 states that tax appeals should be heard and determined within 90 days.

This was however difficult to achieve since the tax tribunal would meet after a certain period or when appointed to hear and determine tax disputes.

With a tax tribunal in place now and serving on a full-time basis, it means the ten-member team has more time to hear and conclude disputes within a short time.

The tribunal’s appointment comes on the back of a proposal by Treasury CS Ukur Yattani in April 2022 to amend the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act 2013.

In the proposal, Yattani wanted any party that is fighting KRA’s tax demands to deposit half of the amount in dispute at the Central Bank of Kenya account before escalating the matter from the Tax Tribunal to the High Court.

Yattani said that if the taxpayers won the case against KRA the amount deposited would be refunded within 30 days.

He said that the directive was aimed at driving Kenyans to consider out-of-court settlements when in dispute with KRA, which he said would solve cases faster as opposed to the court process. This move was however criticized by business lobby groups with many seeing it as a discouragement of taxpayers from suing KRA.

Currently, the courts, determine whether KRA should see the other party deposit any money as security as the case goes on and the amount to be deposited.

The proposals by Yattani were however shot down by the Finance and Planning Committee of the National Assembly after they voted to remove some of the changes proposed.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How employers can help Generation Z handle smartphone addiction
This behaviour has now inspired Google’s new research on digital well-being on user behaviour aimed at reducing the risk of smartphone addiction.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments
Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments

REAL ESTATE

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Golf MK7: What you should know before buying the German car

By Mate Tongola | 2 hours ago

Golf MK7: What you should know before buying the German car
How employers can help Generation Z handle smartphone addiction

By Nelson Komba | 5 hours ago

How employers can help Generation Z handle smartphone addiction
State cuts pending bills to suppliers and contractors

By Patrick Alushula | 18 hours ago

State cuts pending bills to suppliers and contractors
World Bank: Price hikes denying 18pc of Kenyans a decent meal

By Dominic Omondi | 20 hours ago

World Bank: Price hikes denying 18pc of Kenyans a decent meal
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC