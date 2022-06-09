× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KPA now takes over phase two of second container terminal

BUSINESS
By Willis Oketch | Jun 9th 2022 | 2 min read
By Willis Oketch | June 9th 2022
BUSINESS
Kenya Ports Authority acting Managing Director John Mwangemi receives the taking over certificate for the completed phase two of the second container terminal from the project manager of Toyo Construction Ltd Harou Yoshida. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

A Japanese contractor has handed over phase two of the second container terminal at the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Tuesday took over the facility from the Toyo Construction Company.

KPA Acting Managing Director John Mwangemi said the port will now be among the top five in Africa with 2.1 million TEUs annual capacity.

“With the opening of this new phase two of the second container terminal, the port will have an additional annual capacity of 450,000 TEUs,” he said.

READ MORE

The MD commended the contractor for completing the project on time.

The new terminal will have 300-metre long berth with administrative facilities at berth 22.

“The contract includes delivery of cargo handling equipment namely four ship toshore gantry (SSG) and 12 rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes. Of this equipment, one SSG and 12 RTGs were delivered and commissioned in phase one of the project and are currently in use while three STSs were delivered in January this year and are currently being commissioned,” the MD added.

He thanked the governments of Kenya and Japan for investments to modernise and expand the port.

General Manager, Infrastructure Development, Abdullahi Samatar, said KPA has achieved its target of expanding capacity ahead of demand for port services.

Toyo Project Manager, Haruo Yoshida, said the construction, from September 1, 2018, to May 31, 2022, was an eventful journey.

“Some notable challenges encountered included the stakeholder environmental concerns and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which threatened either prolonged suspension of the project or even potential termination of the contract,” he said.

Mr Yoshida said even during the coronavirus lockdown, some activities continued.

“I’m proud to have delivered phase two without any fatal accident or serious health and safety incident, not to mention the remarkable improvement in the workmanship and quality of the completed works as compared to phase one of the project.”

And speaking on behalf of the Japan Port Consultants and BAC Engineering, Mr Takeshi Miyagawa said the completion of the project marks another milestone for Kenya’s maritime sector.

The consultant said phase two, which was constructed on a reclaimed area of about 17.5 hectares, was completed in three packages.

“Package one involved construction of civil works and buildings, comprising a 300-metre length berth capable of handling panamax and post-panamax ships, a container terminal with an additional capacity of 500,000 TEUs, port terminal buildings and the Kipevu Clinic,” he said.

The project is part of the Mombasa Port Development Programme, which was started in the early 2000s as one of the Vision 2030 flagship projects.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Accelerating financial inclusion through the use of embedded finance
Embedded finance demonstrates an opportunity for fintechs, banks and lenders to create more tools and resources for those that may not have access to traditional banking.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Treasury blames manufacturers for artificial dollar shortage
Treasury blames manufacturers for artificial dollar shortage

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

Why village landlords remain poor despite big investments
Kenyans move cash into dollar accounts as firms feel shortage

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Kenyans move cash into dollar accounts as firms feel shortage
Tales of joy and pain on seas unfold from seasoned sailors

By Patrick Beja | 3 hours ago

Tales of joy and pain on seas unfold from seasoned sailors
Inadequate data holding back local real estate sector

By Graham Kajilwa | 9 hours ago

Inadequate data holding back local real estate sector
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC