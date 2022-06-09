KPA now takes over phase two of second container terminal

Kenya Ports Authority acting Managing Director John Mwangemi receives the taking over certificate for the completed phase two of the second container terminal from the project manager of Toyo Construction Ltd Harou Yoshida. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

A Japanese contractor has handed over phase two of the second container terminal at the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Tuesday took over the facility from the Toyo Construction Company.

KPA Acting Managing Director John Mwangemi said the port will now be among the top five in Africa with 2.1 million TEUs annual capacity.

“With the opening of this new phase two of the second container terminal, the port will have an additional annual capacity of 450,000 TEUs,” he said.

The MD commended the contractor for completing the project on time.

The new terminal will have 300-metre long berth with administrative facilities at berth 22.

“The contract includes delivery of cargo handling equipment namely four ship toshore gantry (SSG) and 12 rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes. Of this equipment, one SSG and 12 RTGs were delivered and commissioned in phase one of the project and are currently in use while three STSs were delivered in January this year and are currently being commissioned,” the MD added.

He thanked the governments of Kenya and Japan for investments to modernise and expand the port.

General Manager, Infrastructure Development, Abdullahi Samatar, said KPA has achieved its target of expanding capacity ahead of demand for port services.

Toyo Project Manager, Haruo Yoshida, said the construction, from September 1, 2018, to May 31, 2022, was an eventful journey.

“Some notable challenges encountered included the stakeholder environmental concerns and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which threatened either prolonged suspension of the project or even potential termination of the contract,” he said.

Mr Yoshida said even during the coronavirus lockdown, some activities continued.

“I’m proud to have delivered phase two without any fatal accident or serious health and safety incident, not to mention the remarkable improvement in the workmanship and quality of the completed works as compared to phase one of the project.”

And speaking on behalf of the Japan Port Consultants and BAC Engineering, Mr Takeshi Miyagawa said the completion of the project marks another milestone for Kenya’s maritime sector.

The consultant said phase two, which was constructed on a reclaimed area of about 17.5 hectares, was completed in three packages.

“Package one involved construction of civil works and buildings, comprising a 300-metre length berth capable of handling panamax and post-panamax ships, a container terminal with an additional capacity of 500,000 TEUs, port terminal buildings and the Kipevu Clinic,” he said.

The project is part of the Mombasa Port Development Programme, which was started in the early 2000s as one of the Vision 2030 flagship projects.

