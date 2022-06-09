Kenya Power moves to cut costly outages with Sh2.3b live line laboratory
BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo
| Jun 9th 2022 | 1 min read
BUSINESS
Kenya Power is set to have control over costly outages in the country after launching a Sh2.3 billion live line laboratory.
This makes Kenya the first country in East and Central Africa to deploy the use of live-line technology which facilitates the maintenance of the high and medium voltage networks without switching off customers.
Kenya Power said the laboratory, supported by the World Bank, will be used to test and certify the equipment used in its regular maintenance programme.
Live line tools such as rubber gloves, link sticks, line hose tester and insulating blankets are required to be tested every six months or when the need arises while trucks are tested annually to ensure the safety of employees using them.
Of the Sh2.3 billion, Sh340 million went into the construction and equipment of the lab while the rest was used for the procurement of live-line tools.
READ MORE
Kenya Power acting managing director Geoffrey Muli said that the firm has been outsourcing live line services at a cost of Sh36 million annually.
"Based on an estimated outage cost of Sh250,000 per shutdown."
RELATED VIDEOS
Regulator to settle claims against collapsed and struggling insurersIRA has the mandate to ensure insurance firms do not run into liquidity problems, according to Justice Odunga.
CS urges firms to embrace sustainable operationsHealth Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that access to safe and nutritional food is key to good health.
MOST READ
Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Peter Theuri
- KPA signs Sh39b grant with Jica for Dongo Kundu economic zone
BUSINESS
- Nigerian top lender buys out Centum from Sidian for Sh4.3b
BUSINESS
- Cooking oil crisis deepens as Pwani Oil halts production over lack of raw materials
BUSINESS
- Banks set to review their lending charges after CBK rate hike
BUSINESS
- Beverage maker to raise Sh80.5m through crowdfunding
BUSINESS