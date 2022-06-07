× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Treasury blames manufacturers for artificial dollar shortage

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Jun 7th 2022 | 4 min read
By Dominic Omondi | June 7th 2022
BUSINESS
National Treasury Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Muia. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Treasury has blamed manufacturers for an artificial shortage of dollars in the foreign exchange market following their public comments.

Speaking during the launch of the World Bank’s latest Kenya Economic Update yesterday, National Treasury Principal Secretary (PS) Julius Muia said the government has enough foreign exchange reserves to cover the country’s import needs for over five months.

“Therefore, there shouldn’t be a problem in terms of availability of the hard currency,” he said. Dr Muia told manufacturers that the shortage had been caused by their sentiments.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) recently raised concerns over the shortage of dollars in the market. However, the PS said manufacturers might have started working on the premise that there is a shortage of dollars, which created panic in the foreign exchange market with people accumulating the hard currency.

“They create an artificial shortage which is not reflecting the reality on the ground,” he said.

READ MORE

Dr Muia’s remarks come at a time when one of the manufacturers, Pwani Oil, temporarily closed its Kilifi-based plant, citing difficulty in accessing dollars to buy raw materials.

However, Pwani Oil, like many other firms in the edible oil market, has also had difficulties buying palm oil, the raw material used in the production of cooking oil.

A tonne of palm oil, which Kenya buys from Malaysia and Indonesia, is currently going at $6,500 (Sh760,000) compared to around $4,000 (Sh467,000) a year ago.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge laughed off suggestions that there is a shortage of dollars, saying in a recent press briefing that the local foreign exchange market produces close to $2 billion (Sh233.8 billion) every month.

Dr Patrick Njoroge. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Manufacturers, such as Pwani Oil, have been pushing for CBK to intervene by releasing more dollars to avert a crisis.

“The situation can only improve if the dollar situation improves. And I am not seeing the dollar situation improving on its own without the CBK intervening and releasing some of the dollar reserves that they are holding to stabilise the dollar demand in Kenya,” said Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde as quoted by one of the local dailies.

CBK, however, has not been very keen to intervene. Instead, it has opted to let the exchange rate take its own course, following the advice of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

IMF in particular has asked CBK to let the exchange rate act as a shock absorber. And CBK seems to be a good student.

“The CBK appropriately allowed the shilling to act as a shock absorber during the pandemic and should continue to do so while using forex interventions only to minimise excessive volatility,” said the IMF.

Forex interventions should only be made to minimise excessive volatility, said the Washington-based institution, which has a three-year programme with Kenya aimed at helping the country reduce its debt vulnerabilities and economy recover from the blows of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A widely held view by economists is that flexible exchange rates insulate economies from external shocks such as Covid-19.

When a currency is devalued its demand also goes down, with the country’s exports fetching more in the global market. Imports such as palm oil, however, become expensive.

Unfortunately, it seems like CBK’s pace of allowing the local currency to weaken and act as a shock absorber has been falling behind market expectations, according to EFG Hermes, an Egyptian-based investment bank.

This can get worse in what EFG described as a “thin FX (forex) market” like Kenya’s, resulting in more cautious behaviour from market players.

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani. [David Njaaga, Standard]

“Sellers of FX tend to be slower in selling their holdings of foreign currency, while buyers tend to exaggerate their demand in order to secure larger amounts of FX (as a way of hedging),” says the investment bank in an analysis.

The situation might also be getting out of hand with reports that companies such as Pwani have been requesting to be paid in dollars, raising fear of dollarisation of the economy - where people opt to settle transactions using dollars as opposed to the country’s legal tender.

The dollar has generally been strengthening against other currencies, with capital fleeing from the frontier and emerging markets to the US where there are better returns.

As a result, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has suffered haemorrhage as foreign investors exit the bourse for safer assets back home. 

Tourist receipts, critical foreign exchange-earners and export earnings are yet to return to their pre-pandemic levels.

Things would have been worse for the Kenya Shilling if it were not for the steady inflow of diaspora remittances from Kenyans living and working abroad.

[email protected]

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Reprieve for Total in Sh329m tax dispute
The court heard that the oil marketer wrote to KRA on November 28, 2016, seeking a waiver.
Nigerian top lender buys out Centum from Sidian for Sh4.3b
The deal will see Access Bank take over the 83.4 per cent that has been in the hands of Centum and its subsidiary, Bakki Holdico Ltd.

MOST READ

Tourism bosses want return of Turkish Airlines
Tourism bosses want return of Turkish Airlines

BUSINESS

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Leveraging technology to cushion businesses from global disasters

By Ashley Mazuri | 2 hours ago

Leveraging technology to cushion businesses from global disasters
Beverage maker to raise Sh80.5m through crowdfunding

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 hours ago

Beverage maker to raise Sh80.5m through crowdfunding
The tragedy of being a Kenyan farmer

By XN Iraki | 7 hours ago

The tragedy of being a Kenyan farmer
Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business

By Peter Theuri | 7 hours ago

Manu Chandaria: I no longer want to talk business
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC