× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Co-op Bank feted as the best lender in the region

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | Jun 3rd 2022 | 2 min read
By Dominic Omondi | June 3rd 2022
BUSINESS
Co-operative Bank House, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has been named the best lender in the East African region for overall excellence in banking.

The lender, which is owned by co-operative societies, was declared the Best Regional Bank in East Africa in the 2022 African Banker Awards held in Ghana.

Last year, the award was won by Equity Bank, also a Tier One bank.

Besides Kenya, Co-op Bank also has a presence in South Sudan. In the first three months of 2022, the bank reported a net profit of Sh5.8 billion, buoyed by non-interest income and cost management.

This was a growth of 65.7 per cent from a profit after tax of Sh3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

READ MORE

This year's awards were sponsored by the African Guarantee Fund, Bank of Industry (Nigeria) and the Trade Development Bank as well as Access Bank.

The award patron is the African Development Bank (AfDB), whose annual meetings conclude tomorrow.

AfDB is celebrating 50 years of the African Development Fund, which is undergoing a new replenishment round.

In his speech, Omar Ben Yedder, chair of the African Banker Awards Organising Committee and publisher of African Banker magazine, said Africa should focus its efforts on strengthening its domestic capabilities to finance growth.

"We need strong institutions and we need to start with our commercial and development banks," he said.

"If we have learnt anything from the past two years, and even more so these last two months, it is that we need to achieve financial sovereignty if we are to own our growth agenda."

The African Banker Icon and Finance Minister of the Year were won by women.

Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, was awarded the African Banker Icon Award for her tireless work in providing governments with the fiscal ammunition to deal with the impact of Covid-19.

Angola’s Finance Minister Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves de Sousa was recognised as the Finance Minister of the Year for her outstanding work in restoring stability and market confidence to her country.

Uganda's Deputy Central Bank Governor Michael Atingi-Ego won the Central Bank Governor of the Year award.

Earlier this year, the bank's governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile passed away, leaving a void which will not be easily filled.

However, the Central Bank of Uganda was one of the star performers this year, having managed to stave off inflation and achieve currency stability in an extremely challenging environment.

Other winners in the African Banker awards included legendary Nigerian banker Atedo Peterside, founder of IBTC Bank, which he merged with Stanbic 15 years ago, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to banking.

The success of IBTC, he said, was built on everyone buying into the mission of the bank and shared values and culture.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month
The scheme has adopted a new approach to attract more prospective house buyers by allowing them a few days’ stays in the show houses.
Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive
DIB has an agency partnership with Co-operative Bank that is aimed at increasing access to customers who are far from the bank’s branches.

MOST READ

Forex trading firm blames CMA for its troubles with investors
Forex trading firm blames CMA for its troubles with investors

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive

By Peter Theuri | 13 hours ago

Islamic bank opens new branch in CBD in expansion drive
Safaricom and Visa eye global payments windfall with virtual card

By Macharia Kamau | 13 hours ago

Safaricom and Visa eye global payments windfall with virtual card
Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month

By Jacob Ngetich | 19 hours ago

Safaricom scheme to open Sh4.3b mall, housing project next month
High land subdivision spurs migration to cities

By Peter Theuri | 19 hours ago

High land subdivision spurs migration to cities
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC