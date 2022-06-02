× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
London Distillers brands win global awards in Belgium

By Peter Theuri | Jun 2nd 2022 | 1 min read
By Peter Theuri | June 2nd 2022
London Distillers CEO Alvin Galot. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Two brands produced by London Distillers Kenya (LDK) have won two global awards at the 2022 Monde Selection Quality Awards held in Belgium.  

The Safari Rare Whisky won the Gold Award while Kenya King Gin won a Silver award for quality.

The Monde Selection Institute, situated in Belgium, is an annual non-competitive award open to food, drinks, and cosmetics products.

It is run by the International Institute for Quality Selections.

“Competing against a record-breaking number of over a thousand entries from all corners of the world, LDK displayed a strong performance at the competition,” said LDK Managing Director Alvin Galot.

The Safari Rare Whisky was categorized as “a fine whisky with a rich and complex aromatic palette” while the Kenya King Gin was categorized as “a flavoured gin with a gustatory profile.”

Formed in 1985, LDK has grown to have a portfolio of over 25 brands including a wide range of whisky, gin, brandy, vodka, rum and the unique Safari Cane and liqueurs. Their flagship brands are Safari Cane and Old Monk Rum now known as Old Cask Rum.

They are also distributors of global brands such as Jack Daniels, Jameson, Bacardi and Bombay Sapphire in the East Africa region among others.

“We aim to maintain exceptional international standards and affordable prices to ensure that each Kenyan consumer can afford a quality drink,” said Galot.

