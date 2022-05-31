× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

1. Nine banks fingered for running afoul of Central Bank rules

BUSINESS
By Dominic Omondi | May 31st 2022 | 3 min read
By Dominic Omondi | May 31st 2022
BUSINESS

Nine banks found themselves in the financial regulator’s bad books last year after violating critical legal requirements, a new report shows.

This was a decline compared to 13 banks that were in violation of the Banking Act and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Prudential Guidelines in the year ending December 31, 2020.

The improvement increased the profitability of banks after the economy began to recover from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

CBK said most of the violations were in respect to a breach of the single obligor limit mainly due to a decline in core capital in some banks that have continued to report losses.

“Appropriate remedial actions were taken on the concerned institutions by the CBK in respect of the violations,” said the regulator in the 2021 Banking Supervision Report.

The report showed that eight banks failed the test of ensuring that a single borrower does not receive more than 25 per cent of their core capital in what is designed to avoid the risk of the lenders putting all their eggs in one basket.

Known as the single obligor, this requirement came to the fore in August last year after Deputy President William Ruto claimed that he had arranged a Sh15 billion loan from Equity Bank to a Turkish investor.

However, the bank revealed that it can only loan a maximum of Sh2.5 billion, as required by CBK’s prudential guidelines. The report shows that two banks failed to maintain the minimum core capital—or shareholders’ funds—of Sh1 billion.

Two banks were found guilty of engaging in prohibited business that restricts aggregate large credit exposures to not more than five times the core capital.

Five banks had sunk more than a fifth of their core capital into land and building, a violation aimed at ensuring that banks have enough liquidity in case depositors urgently need their money.

Five banks failed to meet the minimum statutory required ratio for total capital to total risk-weighted assets of 14.5 per cent, a violation that affected one of the largest banks.  

Risk-weighted assets are used to determine the minimum amount of capital that must be held by lenders to reduce the risk of insolvency due to their lending activities.

The more risk a bank takes, the more capital is needed to protect depositors.

Three banks failed to meet the statutory minimum required ratio for core capital to deposit ratio of eight per cent.

In another three banks, a single insider took up loans valued at over a fifth of their core capital while for another two lenders insider loans exceeded the total insider borrowing limit of 100 per cent of core capital.

One bank failed to maintain the minimum statutory liquidity ratio of 20 per cent, meaning that the lender would struggle to pay off current debt obligations.

The bank’s liquidity stood above the minimum statutory level of 20 per cent at an average liquidity ratio of 56.2 per cent in the same period.

Two banks violated the requirement that a financial institution maintain foreign exchange exposure at not more than 10 per cent of core capital.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Safaricom digs in as CBK steps up plan to split telco
CBK is banking on the strategy to cut friction between customers and digital payments providers, boost interoperability between payment platforms, introduce transparency in pricing.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Joshua Oigara: KCB boss leaves on a high by charting his own path to top
Joshua Oigara: KCB boss leaves on a high by charting his own path to top

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New laws turn up the heat on illegal gas dealers

By Macharia Kamau | 3 hours ago

New laws turn up the heat on illegal gas dealers
Boutique distillery turning the gin revolution on its head

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 hours ago

Boutique distillery turning the gin revolution on its head
Partnerships to accelerate affordable housing agenda

By James Agin | 5 hours ago

Partnerships to accelerate affordable housing agenda
We are not goons, say auctioneers as they struggle to shed off dubious tag

By Graham Kajilwa | 5 hours ago

We are not goons, say auctioneers as they struggle to shed off dubious tag
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC