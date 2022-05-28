× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KURA in yet another attempt to decongest Nairobi roads

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | May 28th 2022 | 3 min read
By Macharia Kamau | May 28th 2022
BUSINESS
Motorists enjoy the Nairobi Expressway at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Uhuru Highway, Nairobi as other motorists are stuck in traffic. May 19, 2022. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority has started the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITS) in Nairobi, which is eventually expected to substantially reduce traffic jams as well as junctions across the city.

The authority said it has contracted a consortium led by Cheil Engineering Company of Korea to lay the ground for the project as well as oversee the implementation and later the operation of the project.

The ITS uses intelligent cameras, a control centre and traffic lights with variable timing, to clear snarl-ups and prevent them from escalating to heavy traffic.

Kura said it had piloted the system on two city roads and significantly reduced traffic jams.

Kura Director-General Silas Kinoti said Cheil Engineering had been awarded the Sh548 million contract to undertake the initial phase of the project that will entail evaluating bids for firms that will be bidding for the project, negotiation and supervision of detailed engineering design of the project.

READ MORE

The consortium will also construct the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) and support the preparation of operation and maintenance of the system.

Eng Kinoti said the second phase will entail enhancing junctions across the city as well as installation of smart systems on Nairobi roads.

“The project aims at establishing an integrated system as part of the smart city transport management for Nairobi," he said in a statement, adding that the project is scheduled to commence later this year.

"Phase Two of the project will involve junction improvement and installation of ITS facilities for the 81 intersections.” 

Kura has successfully piloted the ITS 10 junctions along Western Ring Road and Ngong Road. This, it said, has greatly reduced traffic snarl-ups on the two roads.

“The model has proved very effective in managing traffic hence removing the necessity of traffic police at road intersections,” Eng Kinoti said.

Such a system would come as a huge relief for many motorists in Nairobi, who waste time that could have been spent on productive work and fuel waiting in traffic jams for hours on end.

A past report by the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Authority (Namata) estimated that traffic jams in the city cost the economy Sh100 billion a year through wasted man-hours, fuel consumed by vehicles idling in traffic and other such resources.

Traffic jams also have a toll on human health as well as the environment.

At the same time, Kura has moved to assert its ownership of two of its prime parcels of land located next to the City Cabanas on Mombasa Road, saying the plots are not for sale.

This comes as unscrupulous land sellers using forged documents tried to sell the land to unsuspecting Kenyans.

In a notice signed by the director-general, the road agency cautioned the public against falling victim to fraudsters who are using forged documents for the land.

The pieces of land were acquired eight years ago for road expansion.

“While the land was acquired from Strategic Industries in 2014 for the sole purpose of completing the construction of the City Cabanas interchange, it has come to our attention that various individuals and entities are fraudulently asserting ownership and, or, attempting unlawfully to claim ownership of the said land," the notice said. 

"Kura advises members of the public not to make payments to or engage with any such entities, their agents or proxies."

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Just 2.5 per cent of bank accounts have more than Sh100,000
CBK report shows that, on average, an account in Kenya holds Sh66,071. Many Kenyans work in the informal sector where wages are generally low.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up
Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up

BUSINESS

By Anthony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Regulator takes betting firms to task over sponsorship spending

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

Regulator takes betting firms to task over sponsorship spending
Just 2.5 per cent of bank accounts have more than Sh100,000

By Dominic Omondi | 13 hours ago

Just 2.5 per cent of bank accounts have more than Sh100,000
How to execute a successful change management plan

By Tony Mbaya | 22 hours ago

How to execute a successful change management plan
Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up

By Anthony Gitonga | 1 day ago

Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC