Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up
BUSINESS
By Anthony Gitonga
| May 27th 2022 | 2 min read
BUSINESS
Demand for electricity has picked up after a slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
A report by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) shows peak demand stands at 2,065 megawatts (MW), an increase from 2,036MW recorded in November 2021. The rise in demand has been attributed to the resumption of production by industries after the closure and scaling down of business due to the pandemic.
Epra said energy gross demand registered a 1.2 per cent growth to peak at 36,825.78 megawatt hours (MWh), up from 36,380.63MWh in November last year. Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has played a crucial role in providing renewable energy sources with geothermal making the greatest contribution.
“The total amount of electricity generated by KenGen through its hydropower stations exceeded the National Control Centre dispatch projections by 111.08MW, denoting a 1.2 per cent increase,” the report said.
READ MORE
In a statement published in its weekly review report, KenGen said the electricity was mostly drawn from renewable energy sources. Managing Director Rebecca Miano said the company was committed to delivering on its energy generation mandate to meet the country’s growing demand for electricity.
She said the report was a reflection of KenGen's ongoing strategic efforts to meet the country’s growing demand through harnessing Kenya’s rich renewable energy sources.
“KenGen is committed to ensuring a steady and reliable supply of competitively priced electricity to support Kenya’s economy,” Ms Minao said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Our digital economy needs more than infrastructure investmentThe growth of digital literacy programmes should also go beyond formal education and into the job market to enable Kenyans become better digital consumers.
Co-operative Bank profit hits Sh5.8 billion on revenue growthLender was boosted by an increase in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2022. Cost management also led to a saving of Sh760 million that had been provided for bad loans.
MOST READ
Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up
BUSINESS
- Co-operative Bank profit hits Sh5.8 billion on revenue growth
BUSINESS
- Accountants ask State to cap food prices amid high inflation
BUSINESS
- Our digital economy needs more than infrastructure investment
OPINION
By Mugo Kibati
- Firms detail how global logistics survived coronavirus onslaught
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- Shipment of wildlife now put in the spotlight
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS