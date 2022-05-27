× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up

BUSINESS
By Anthony Gitonga | May 27th 2022 | 2 min read
By Anthony Gitonga | May 27th 2022
BUSINESS
Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma joins senior Kengen staff in a tour of the control room at one of KenGen's Olkaria geothermal power stations in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Demand for electricity has picked up after a slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) shows peak demand stands at 2,065 megawatts (MW), an increase from 2,036MW recorded in November 2021. The rise in demand has been attributed to the resumption of production by industries after the closure and scaling down of business due to the pandemic.

Epra said energy gross demand registered a 1.2 per cent growth to peak at 36,825.78 megawatt hours (MWh), up from 36,380.63MWh in November last year. Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has played a crucial role in providing renewable energy sources with geothermal making the greatest contribution.

“The total amount of electricity generated by KenGen through its hydropower stations exceeded the National Control Centre dispatch projections by 111.08MW, denoting a 1.2 per cent increase,” the report said.

READ MORE

In a statement published in its weekly review report, KenGen said the electricity was mostly drawn from renewable energy sources. Managing Director Rebecca Miano said the company was committed to delivering on its energy generation mandate to meet the country’s growing demand for electricity.

She said the report was a reflection of KenGen's ongoing strategic efforts to meet the country’s growing demand through harnessing Kenya’s rich renewable energy sources.

“KenGen is committed to ensuring a steady and reliable supply of competitively priced electricity to support Kenya’s economy,” Ms Minao said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Our digital economy needs more than infrastructure investment
The growth of digital literacy programmes should also go beyond formal education and into the job market to enable Kenyans become better digital consumers.
Co-operative Bank profit hits Sh5.8 billion on revenue growth
Lender was boosted by an increase in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2022. Cost management also led to a saving of Sh760 million that had been provided for bad loans.

MOST READ

Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up
Electricity demand on the rise as business activity picks up

BUSINESS

By Anthony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Joshua Oigara: KCB boss leaves on a high by charting his own path to top

By Dominic Omondi | 17 minutes ago

Joshua Oigara: KCB boss leaves on a high by charting his own path to top
Kenya's tax levels have crossed standard global threshold

By Odhiambo Ramogi | 1 hour ago

Kenya's tax levels have crossed standard global threshold
Madaraka Express has made strides in passenger numbers

By Virginia Munyao | 1 hour ago

Madaraka Express has made strides in passenger numbers
HR professionals explore future of post-pandemic workplace

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

HR professionals explore future of post-pandemic workplace
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC