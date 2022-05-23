× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Bidco launches new product joOz Boost plus

BUSINESS
By Brian Okoth | May 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
By Brian Okoth | May 23rd 2022
BUSINESS
Bidco says the new fruit juice has been certified by KEBS and the Health ministry. [Courtesy of Bidco]

Bidco Africa Limited has introduced into the market a new product that helps support the immune system.

The company has a new juice brand called joOz Boost+ (plus).

The new product was launched at the Sigona Golf Club on Saturday, May 21 during the Bidco Golf Day.

Two hundred and seventy (270) golfers took part in the event.

Speaking at the function, Bidco’s Group Director Chris Diaz said the concept of “immune-boosting” food and beverages is still on high demand, hence the firm’s move to introduce joOz Boost+ (plus).

“The contemporary consumer is health-conscious, we are also aware that our active population remains keen on products that help boost their immune systems as well as cultivate their inner strength; therefore, our responsibility is to meet the growing consumer demand with quality and affordable products,” said Diaz.

The new product offers a foundation of Vitamin C and Zinc.

Diaz said that the new beverage has been approved by the Kenya Bureau of standards (Kebs) after conducting chemical and microbial analysis for both orange and lemon lime flavours.

He further stated that the Ministry of Health, through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, has also certified the product for consumption.

“The beverage is already available in the country’s leading retail outlets in 300ml bottles,” said Diaz.

“We remain fully committed to functional nutrition by producing products that aid in the health and wellness of every consumer because we believe that functional drinks market can successfully obtain sturdy growth amid the current challenging economic times,” he added.

The May 21 golf day was the fourth edition organised by Bidco, with the first taking place in 2018.

Anne Kabugi was the winner of the golf event while Sandeep Matharu produced the longest drive No. 9.

© The Standard Group PLC
