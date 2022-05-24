× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Agrico, firm in deal to boost potato farmers

BUSINESS
By Caroline Chebet | May 24th 2022 | 2 min read
By Caroline Chebet | May 24th 2022
BUSINESS
Godfrey Mbugua (left) of Yara East Africa with farmers from Nakuru and Narok counties during a farmers' field day. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Potato farmers from Narok and Nakuru counties who have adopted certified seeds can now sell their produce directly to processors.

This follows a partnership between Agrico East Africa, a company that multiplies and distributes various potato varieties, and Yara East Africa, a manufacturer and supplier of  fertiliser.

In the deal, smallholder farmers will receive training and inputs in the form of certified potato seed varieties, fertiliser and crop protection products. The farmers will also be connected to local processors who will buy their produce.

“This partnership seeks to improve productivity and income among local farmers to address the challenge of food security,” said Kefa Makori, an agronomist at Yara East Africa. “With farmers having access to certified seeds and products that can boost the productivity, they can meet off-takers’ high-quality requirements.” 

Yara has established five centres of excellence targeting to provide practical knowledge through on-farm training. While Agrico East Africa supplies certified potato seeds that match the high-quality requirements, Yara supplies fertiliser and crop protection products.

READ MORE

“There has been a challenge of accessing certified potato seeds over the years, and we came in in 2015 to bridge the gap and introduce different varieties as per market demands to the farmers. Once the farmers have access to the seeds, we guide them from planting through to harvesting and finally finding a market for them to address the challenges of having to deal with middlemen,” said Agrico Potato Service Africa Director Kimoi Moi.

Besides field training on growing quality potatoes, farmers can also access the information via Facebook where potato knowledge is shared between farmers, experts and off-takers.

“Accessing quality potato seeds has been a bottleneck that had over the years resulted in poor yields and farmers making losses. The past few years have, however, marked a turnover from making losses to a highly profitable business,” said Mr Kimoi.

Narok-based farmer Jackson Ole Nasaole says the training has helped him to manage potato diseases and avoid middlemen. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Why Kenya might not issue another Eurobond
Significant reduction in the flow of money from outside is mainly attributed to central banks in advanced economies raising interest rates to slow down inflation.
Safaricom to launch visa virtual card
The virtual Visa card will enable them pay directly to these global firms.

MOST READ

EABL invests Sh5b in biomass plant
EABL invests Sh5b in biomass plant

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Safaricom to launch visa virtual card

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Safaricom to launch visa virtual card
Kenya's spirit of innovation is ripe but needs nurturing

By Ruth Ferland | 1 hour ago

Kenya's spirit of innovation is ripe but needs nurturing
The big dividend drought at the Nairobi Securities Exchange

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

The big dividend drought at the Nairobi Securities Exchange
Greening up Kenya's 'dirty' transport sector gathers pace

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

Greening up Kenya's 'dirty' transport sector gathers pace
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC