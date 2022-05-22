× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EABL invests Sh5b in biomass plant

BUSINESS
By Wainaina Wambu | May 22nd 2022 | 2 min read
By Wainaina Wambu | May 22nd 2022
BUSINESS
CS, Ministry of Industrialisation Betty Maina, Jane Karuku Group Managing Directo EABL, Ivan Menezes Global CEO Diageo, Tourism CS Najib Balala and Energy CS Monica Juma during celebrations to mark 100yrs at the Nairobi National Park. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) has invested more than Sh5 billion in a biomass plant as part of its transition to renewable energy.

EABL Managing Director Jane Karuku (second left) said the biomass plant would help the brewer achieve a net-zero status and reduce its carbon emissions by 48,000 tonnes annually.

A net-zero status is a balance between the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.

“Among other sustainability efforts, we have recently invested in a new Sh5 billion biomass plant, one of the biggest in the region and its completion soon will help us achieve net-zero status reducing our carbon emissions by 48,000 tonnes annually,” she said.

READ MORE

Ms Karuku added that EABL has facilitated more than 20 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the last two years in its switch to low carbon operations. Diageo, EABL’s parent company, had announced in 2019 an investment of Sh22 billion in renewable energy across EABL’s brewing sites to deliver new solar energy, biomass power and water recovery processes.

“In addition, water stewardship is a long-standing strategic priority and our goal in Kenya is to replenish 1.6 million cubic metres by 2026 across all our three sites in Kenya,” added Ms Karuku.

She was speaking on Wednesday during part of EABL and Tusker’s 100-year celebrations.

EABL has also committed Sh100 million in partnership with the State to save elephants in Kenya. “Conservation is deeply stitched in EABL’s history … elephants are also core to Tusker, our iconic beer brand. We believe this is one of the biggest single investments in addressing conservation efforts and will go a long way in saving these animals currently facing the biggest threat, due to poaching,” said Ms Karuku.

As part of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda, the firm also aims to plant over two million trees by 2030.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Ethical procurement practices key to fostering Kenya's growth
Bad practices in the supply chain take place in various forms including tenderpreneurs, businessmen and brokers colluding to defeat efficiency, effectiveness and transparency.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Toyota Probox: What this workhorse offers, but also a look at its problems
Toyota Probox: What this workhorse offers, but also a look at its problems

MOTORING

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
M-Pesa profile in Safaricom rises as voice revenue stutters

By Patrick Alushula and Macharia Kamau | 44 minutes ago

M-Pesa profile in Safaricom rises as voice revenue stutters
Ethical procurement practices key to fostering Kenya's growth

By Chilion Ogol | 44 minutes ago

Ethical procurement practices key to fostering Kenya's growth
Ex-Britam bosses to face trial over Sh1.1b 'theft'

By Paul Ogemba | 1 day ago

Ex-Britam bosses to face trial over Sh1.1b 'theft'
Kenya to import 540,000 tonnes of maize to avert looming shortage

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Kenya to import 540,000 tonnes of maize to avert looming shortage
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC