× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Firms lose bid to lock out foreigners from lucrative power tender

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | May 18th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | May 18th 2022
BUSINESS

Kenya Power technicians replace a transformer in the outskirts of Othaya town in Nyeri County, May 5, 2022. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Local companies have lost a bid to lock out foreign firms from supplying Kenya Power with transformers and metres.

They had lodged two separate cases at the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), saying the procurement process had been designed to lock out Kenyan manufacturers from the tenders. The firms added that they have been satisfactorily supplying Kenya Power with transformers and metres without any queries.

They further argued that Kenya Power, in opening up the tender to foreign firms, was acting contrary to legal provisions, citing the Public Procurement Act and the Constitution, as well as the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya policy that aims to promote local industries. PPARB, however, dismissed both cases and ordered the power distributor “to proceed with the procurement proceedings” of both tenders to their “logical conclusion strictly in accordance with the applicable laws.”

In the case whose ruling was made last Friday, five firms had wanted ARB to cancel a tender by Kenya Power in which it sought supplies of distribution transformers. The firms are Pan Africa Transformers and Switchgears, Nairobi Transformer Manufacturers (E.A.), Empower Transformers, Yocean Group and Mahashakti. They said the requirements are skewed in favour of foreign firms by placing stringent requirements such as the need to have over 10 years of experience.

READ MORE

They wanted PPARB to direct Kenya Power to redo the tender, restricting it to local manufacturers, in effect locking out foreign firms.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
New annual fee to hit small NSE investors where it hurts most
Small investors at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) have been spooked by the introduction of an annual Sh1,200 account maintenance fee.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives
Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How SMEs can use soft skills to transform business

By Pedro Gomes | 49 minutes ago

How SMEs can use soft skills to transform business
Curtains fall on one of East Africa's oldest fast food restaurants

By Frankline Akhubula | 49 minutes ago

Curtains fall on one of East Africa's oldest fast food restaurants
Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in Turkana

By Moses Omusolo | 49 minutes ago

Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in Turkana
CBK will not extend licensing deadline

By Moses Omusolo | 49 minutes ago

CBK will not extend licensing deadline
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC