NYS finally to pay over 600 of its suppliers
BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday
| May 18th 2022 | 1 min read
BUSINESS
After years of delays, the Government is finally set to pay billions of shillings to suppliers of the National Youth Service (NYS).
This follows a resolution by the Cabinet last week for NYS to settle all outstanding pending bills that have been verified.
"To address the plight of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises who have made supplies to the National Youth Service, Cabinet approved the payment of the NYS historical pending bills that have been verified and authenticated by the Pending Bills Multi-Agency team," read a circular following the Cabinet's meeting on Wednesday.
NYS yesterday published the names of 653 businesses, inviting them to submit their bank details by Friday this week to begin receiving payments.
In 2018, the Government froze more than a dozen bank accounts belonging to 54 individuals accused of collecting hundreds of billions in payments for supplying fictitious goods and services.
In one of the high-profile cases the State has accused Phylis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita and Jeremiah Ngirita of receiving more than Sh133m over two days in October 2016.
