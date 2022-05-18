× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

NYS finally to pay over 600 of its suppliers

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | May 18th 2022 | 1 min read
By Frankline Sunday | May 18th 2022
BUSINESS

National Youth Service headquarters, Nairobi. [File]

After years of delays, the Government is finally set to pay billions of shillings to suppliers of the National Youth Service (NYS).

This follows a resolution by the Cabinet last week for NYS to settle all outstanding pending bills that have been verified.

"To address the plight of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises who have made supplies to the National Youth Service, Cabinet approved the payment of the NYS historical pending bills that have been verified and authenticated by the Pending Bills Multi-Agency team," read a circular following the Cabinet's meeting on Wednesday.

NYS yesterday published the names of 653 businesses, inviting them to submit their bank details by Friday this week to begin receiving payments.

READ MORE

In 2018, the Government froze more than a dozen bank accounts belonging to 54 individuals accused of collecting hundreds of billions in payments for supplying fictitious goods and services.

In one of the high-profile cases the State has accused Phylis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita and Jeremiah Ngirita of receiving more than Sh133m over two days in October 2016.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
CBK will not extend licensing deadline
Digital credit providers that will not have applied for licensing by September 17 this year risk State sanctions.
Kasuku: Firm bets on NFTs to disrupt art economy
For Mowgli Dodhia, the caged parrot symbolises the potential that African artists can unlock in the trade of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

MOST READ

Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives
Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How SMEs can use soft skills to transform business

By Pedro Gomes | 49 minutes ago

How SMEs can use soft skills to transform business
Curtains fall on one of East Africa's oldest fast food restaurants

By Frankline Akhubula | 49 minutes ago

Curtains fall on one of East Africa's oldest fast food restaurants
Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in Turkana

By Moses Omusolo | 49 minutes ago

Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in Turkana
CBK will not extend licensing deadline

By Moses Omusolo | 49 minutes ago

CBK will not extend licensing deadline
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC