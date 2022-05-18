CBK will not extend licensing deadline

Central Bank Of Kenya building on Haileselasie Road, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Digital credit providers that will not have applied for licensing by September 17 this year risk State sanctions.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said yesterday the deadline for compliance with the Digital Credit Providers Regulations (2022) will not be extended.

“The purpose of this announcement is to remind all currently unregulated DCPs that have yet to apply for licensing, that they now have four months to the September 17, 2022, deadline," said the regulator.

