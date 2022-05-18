CBK will not extend licensing deadline
BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo
| May 18th 2022 | 1 min read
BUSINESS
Digital credit providers that will not have applied for licensing by September 17 this year risk State sanctions.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said yesterday the deadline for compliance with the Digital Credit Providers Regulations (2022) will not be extended.
“The purpose of this announcement is to remind all currently unregulated DCPs that have yet to apply for licensing, that they now have four months to the September 17, 2022, deadline," said the regulator.
READ MORE
RELATED VIDEOS
Fund to pump Sh87.2 million into rural firms in TurkanaOver 40 firms in Turkana County are set to benefit from a Sh87.2 million fund.
NYS finally to pay over 600 of its suppliersAfter years of delays, the Government is finally set to pay billions of shillings to suppliers of the National Youth Service (NYS).
MOST READ
Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives
BUSINESS
- Safaricom lines up M-Pesa for minors
BUSINESS
- From data literacy to AI skills: Vital traits you need in today's workforce
WORK LIFE
- Cofek takes issue with expressway toll charges
BUSINESS
By Paul Ogemba
- Local firms launch bid to promote Kenya across eastern Africa
BUSINESS
- Shocker for those who fled Nairobi's high cost of living
BUSINESS