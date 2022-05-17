Guests get discounts as airlines scramble for Africities summit

Preparations at Mamboleo on May 15, 2022, in readiness for the 9th Africities Conference to be held in Kisumu from May 17 to 21. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Airlines are scrambling for delegates attending the ninth Africities Summit in Kisumu by offering lucrative deals.

But the summit has settled on Ethiopian Airlines as its official carrier as well as Kenya Airways.

Almost all airlines flying to the lakeside city have provided offers to passengers to battle for a share of the visitors trooping to Kisumu.

About 10,000 participants are expected from other parts of the world.

To cater to guests travelling between Nairobi and Kisumu, Kenya Airways has introduced discounts of up to 20 per cent on its Business and Economy Class on its flight services to Kisumu.

The offer will be available until the end of the month.

On Monday, the airline flew former President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure who was received by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

He is among the first high-profile guests to arrive in the city ahead of the start of the conference today. With the Kenya Airports Authority upgrading Kisumu International Airport, operations have been boosted for passenger airlines.

Fly Renegade Air Limited introduced a package for guests flying to Kisumu from Wilson Airport.

The airline made the announcement last week and has started implementing the initiative that will see passengers part with Sh17,400 for a return trip to the lakeside city.

Jambojet is charging Sh16,000 for a return trip to the city.

For Ethiopian Airlines, all passengers travelling to Africa can breathe a sigh of relief after the airline introduced a 20 per cent discount.

In a statement issued by Africities organisers, all passengers travelling to the summit using the official carrier will be offered a discount.

“If you are travelling from Africa you are entitled to a 20 per cent discount and 15 per cent discount for the rest of the world on Ethiopian Airlines, our official carrier for the ninth Africities Summit,” read the statement in part.

Kisumu receives about 30 flights every day but the number is expected to go higher during the week-long summit.

