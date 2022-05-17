× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Guests get discounts as airlines scramble for Africities summit

BUSINESS
By Harold Odhiambo | May 17th 2022 | 2 min read
By Harold Odhiambo | May 17th 2022
BUSINESS
Preparations at Mamboleo on May 15, 2022, in readiness for the 9th Africities Conference to be held in Kisumu from May 17 to 21. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Airlines are scrambling for delegates attending the ninth Africities Summit in Kisumu by offering lucrative deals.

But the summit has settled on Ethiopian Airlines as its official carrier as well as Kenya Airways.

Almost all airlines flying to the lakeside city have provided offers to passengers to battle for a share of the visitors trooping to Kisumu.

About 10,000 participants are expected from other parts of the world.

To cater to guests travelling between Nairobi and Kisumu, Kenya Airways has introduced discounts of up to 20 per cent on its Business and Economy Class on its flight services to Kisumu.

READ MORE

The offer will be available until the end of the month.

On Monday, the airline flew former President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure who was received by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

He is among the first high-profile guests to arrive in the city ahead of the start of the conference today. With the Kenya Airports Authority upgrading Kisumu International Airport, operations have been boosted for passenger airlines.

Fly Renegade Air Limited introduced a package for guests flying to Kisumu from Wilson Airport.

The airline made the announcement last week and has started implementing the initiative that will see passengers part with Sh17,400 for a return trip to the lakeside city.

Jambojet is charging Sh16,000 for a return trip to the city.

For Ethiopian Airlines, all passengers travelling to Africa can breathe a sigh of relief after the airline introduced a 20 per cent discount.

In a statement issued by Africities organisers, all passengers travelling to the summit using the official carrier will be offered a discount.

“If you are travelling from Africa you are entitled to a 20 per cent discount and 15 per cent discount for the rest of the world on Ethiopian Airlines, our official carrier for the ninth Africities Summit,” read the statement in part.

Kisumu receives about 30 flights every day but the number is expected to go higher during the week-long summit.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Audit report: 17 parastatals fail to repay Sh218b loan arrears
Total outstanding parastatal loans reached Sh921 billion as of June 2021. Treasury says Kenya Railways owes Sh473 billion in legacy debt, but the corporation puts the figure at Sh275 billion.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives
Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Audit report: 17 parastatals fail to repay Sh218b loan arrears

By Frankline Sunday | 2 hours ago

Audit report: 17 parastatals fail to repay Sh218b loan arrears
How British shareholders Linkham burnt their fingers at Resolution Health

By Patrick Alushula | 2 hours ago

How British shareholders Linkham burnt their fingers at Resolution Health
Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives

By Patrick Alushula | 3 hours ago

Meet Kenya's Sh30m-a-month bank chief executives
Skilled but no papers? You are hired

By Patrick Alushula | 5 hours ago

Skilled but no papers? You are hired
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC