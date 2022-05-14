× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Fuel prices go up in EPRA monthly review

BUSINESS
By Brian Okoth | May 14th 2022 | 1 min read
By Brian Okoth | May 14th 2022
BUSINESS
For the next one month, Kenyans will pay higher fuel prices. [File, Standard]

Fuel prices in Kenya have increased by Sh5.50 in the latest EPRA review.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh150.12; diesel (Sh131.0) and kerosene (Sh118.94).

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said in a statement on Saturday, May 14 that the prices increased because the average landed cost of the fuel also went up.

Petrol import price in April, EPRA said, increased by 1.56 per cent; diesel 6.49 per cent and kerosene 31.13 per cent.

In Nakuru, a litre of petrol will sell at Sh149.64; diesel (Sh130.83); kerosene Sh118.79.

READ MORE

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh150.53; diesel (Sh131.72) and kerosene (Sh119.67).

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh150.53; diesel (Sh131.70) and kerosene (Sh119.66).

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh147.86; diesel (Sh128.76) and kerosene (Sh116.69).

The prices remain in place between May 15 and June 14, 2022.

Expressway opens as Sh9b set aside to reclaim defaced Mombasa road
Mombasa road to be repaired at a cost of Sh9 billion as govt opens up expressway to public.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Safaricom employs 300 in preparation for starting operations in Ethiopia
Safaricom employs 300 in preparation for starting operations in Ethiopia

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
