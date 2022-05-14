Fuel prices go up in EPRA monthly review
By Brian Okoth
| May 14th 2022 | 1 min read
Fuel prices in Kenya have increased by Sh5.50 in the latest EPRA review.
In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh150.12; diesel (Sh131.0) and kerosene (Sh118.94).
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said in a statement on Saturday, May 14 that the prices increased because the average landed cost of the fuel also went up.
Petrol import price in April, EPRA said, increased by 1.56 per cent; diesel 6.49 per cent and kerosene 31.13 per cent.
In Nakuru, a litre of petrol will sell at Sh149.64; diesel (Sh130.83); kerosene Sh118.79.
In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh150.53; diesel (Sh131.72) and kerosene (Sh119.67).
In Kisumu, a litre of petrol will go for Sh150.53; diesel (Sh131.70) and kerosene (Sh119.66).
In Mombasa, a litre of petrol will be sold at Sh147.86; diesel (Sh128.76) and kerosene (Sh116.69).
The prices remain in place between May 15 and June 14, 2022.
