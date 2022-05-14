Saccos to share Sh3.8b Co-op Bank dividend cheque
BUSINESS
By Patrick Alushula
| May 14th 2022 | 2 min read
BUSINESS
Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) are in line for a Sh3.79 billion dividend cheque from the Cooperative Bank of Kenya, pushing their cumulative receipts to Sh25.3 billion in seven years.
The payout, set for mid-June, comes after Co-op Bank Board recommended Sh1 per share dividend amounting to Sh5.86 billion, with Saccos emerging the biggest winners.
Co-op Holdings Co-operative Society, which represents Kenya’s co-operative movement, holds 64.5 per cent stake in the tier I lender, against which it will get majority dividends.
Co-op Bank Board recommended Sh1 per share dividend—being same as payment for 2020 results—offering the cooperative movement much needed shot in the arm.
READ MORE
With this year’s dividend payment, Kenyan co-operatives through Co-op Holdings will have earned Sh25.3 billion in dividend payments from Co-op Bank in the last seven years.
“The board of directors of Co-op Bank made the bold decision to sustain the same level of dividend to shareholders - even during the Covid-19 crisis when many other banks and listed companies decided to withhold dividends,” said Gideon Muriuki, CEO at Co-op Bank (pictured).
Harambee Sacco, with the highest stake (3.83 per cent) will receive Sh145.16 million followed by H&M Cooperative with Sh125.45 million for its 3.31 percent stake.
Kenya Police Sacco will get Sh120.14 million for holding 3.17 per cent stake while Afya Sacco and Masaku Teachers Coop Savings will get Sh111.43 million and Sh110.29 million for 2.94 per cent and 2.91 per cent stakes respectively.
Completing top 10 highest beneficiaries will be Kipsigis Teachers Coop Savings (Sh101.57 million), Cooperative Bank Coop Savings (Sh96.27 million), K-Unity Savings and Credit (Sh90.2 million), Telepost Cooperative (Sh86.41 million) and Nawiri Sacco (Sh69.36 million).
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenyans gamble Sh463m daily through M-Pesa in sports betting crazeKenyan gamblers placed bets worth Sh463 million daily through Safaricom’s M-Pesa platform in the financial year ended March 2022.
Auditor reveals NSSF agents collect but fail to remit millionsSh30.68 million collected by property agents from NSSF tenants in city not remitted. Contributions from members stood at Sh14.7b in 2020, a drop from Sh15.1b in 2019.
MOST READ
Toyota rolls out first battery electric car
MOTORING
By Reuters
- Safaricom net profit drops
BUSINESS
By Betty Njeru
- SGR beats pandemic blues, old railway roars back to life
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- Electric vehicle manufacturers want tax cuts
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- New tax move to drive illegal trade, lobbies warn Treasury
BUSINESS
- Does the cryptocurrency crash pose a threat to the financial system?
BUSINESS
By Reuters