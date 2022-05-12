Safaricom all set for Ethiopia commercial launch this year
BUSINESS
By Betty Njeru
| May 12th 2022 | 1 min read
BUSINESS
Mobile operator Safaricom is rearing to officially launch in Ethiopia within this year, its Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa has announced.
Ndegwa, in a statement Thursday said discussions are currently ongoing with Ethio-Telecom (the only telecommunications company in the Ethiopian market) to finalise the plans on network construction and sales and distribution.
“After a period of negotiations and with the support and goodwill of the Government of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA), we are making progress in terms of establishing a mutually beneficial partnership with Ethio Telecom on the key terms for interconnection, transmission capacity, tower and power-sharing,” said Ndegwa.
Safaricom, whose capital expenditure for the year ending March 31, 2022, was Sh49.78 billion says it spent about Sh10.4 billion setting up the network in Ethiopia.
READ MORE
The giant telco has already employed over three hundred (300) people, with more than half being Ethiopians.
The firm had in November last year evacuated its employees from the Horn of Africa country due to armed conflict and civil unrest.
Safaricom sees Ethiopia, with about 50 million phone subscribers, as having great potential for M-Pesa services.
RELATED VIDEOS
Safaricom net profit dropsSafaricom posts Sh67.49b net profit for the year ending March 31, 2022; a 1.7pc drop from Sh68.67b recorded in 2021, cites high operating costs for decline.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Towns overtake Nairobi in cost of living amid population rise
BUSINESS
- The tricks fraudsters use to dispossess you of your land
REAL ESTATE
By Paul Ogemba
- Alternative lending in Kenya
SCI & TECH
By Sara Okuoro
- Understanding the 9-box grid assessment
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya
- Lessons from my 37 years growing and running firm - Davis Shirtliff CEO
ENTERPRISE
- Lake Turkana Wind Power dims hope of agreeing to reduce electricity tariffs
BUSINESS